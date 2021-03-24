Pirate golfers pick up valuable experience in season, home openers

Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden knew there would be some rough patches for his young squad.

After opening the season Monday in a quad at Fulton, VanderLinden saw firsthand just how young his team is this season after finishing fourth with a score of 232.

Meanwhile, in the home opener Tuesday at Hail Ridge Golf Course, the Pirates finished third out of three teams with a score of 220.

In the match Monday at Fulton, VanderLinden said this was the first golf match that any of the Pirates had ever competed in.

Eugene won the quad with a team score of 194, followed by Fulton at 199, South Callaway at 221 and Boonville at 232.

“All 11 golfers are new to the game, and they are all freshmen and sophomores,” VanderLinden said. “Every time we compete this year will be a new learning experience for the kids and also reiterates what each person needs to work on to improve. Each golfer had some positive things happen and we need to hopefully become more consistent with those positive things. They all showed a great attitude and are looking forward to our first meet at home.”

Eugene’s Caden Anderson was the meet medalist with a 4-over par 40. Fulton’s Josh Reams shot a score of 43, while Lane Powers of South Callaway finished with a score of 47.

For Boonville, Jackson Johns and Ben Newman each finished with a score of 57. Johns also had three bogeys, while Newman finished with two bogeys.

Tucker Lorenz carded a score of 58 with one par, while Austin Rice added a score of 60 with two bogeys and Aidan Brown 65.

In the JV match, Michael DeLeon shot a round of 56 to lead the Pirates. Owen Reynolds finished the match with a score of 60, followed by Brayden Mackey and Ryder Comegys each with scores of 66, Caleb Martin 67 and Eli Walker 68.

In Tuesday’s match at Hail Ridge, VanderLinden said the team showed improvement from the last match.

“As these golfers gain some confidence and experience, I hope we show improvement everytime we play,” VanderLinden said. “We improved our team score by 12 strokes. Not only did we show that improvement, but we played in really poor conditions. The course was in good shape but we had standing water, strong winds and colder weather. We were also missing one of our varsity golfers tonight.”

California had the low team score at 171 while Battle finished with a score of 205 and Boonville 220.

Kaden Bax of California was the meet medalist with a 5-over par 40. Hunter Oliver of California finished second with a score of 43 while Graham Hoffman of Battle, Will Boyd of California and Enoch Dunnaway of California shot a score of 44.

For Boonville, Michael DeLeon carded a score of 54 with two bogeys. Ben Newman shot a score of 55 with one par and one bogey, while Tucker Lorenz also had a score of 55 with three bogeys, Austin Rice 56 with three bogeys and Aidan Brown 61.

In the JV match, Owen Reynolds shot a score of 60 with two bogeys. Ryder Comegys finished with a score of 64 with one birdie while Eli Walker carded a score of 65, Caleb Martin 66 and Brandon Mackey 70.