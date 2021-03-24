Tigers win season opener against Glasgow, 15-0

The Pilot Grove Tigers baseball team opened the 2021 season in convincing fashion Monday night by beating Glasgow 15-0 in five innings.

The Tigers, 1-0 on the season, scored in every inning against the Yellowjackets and led 3-0 after one, 4-0 after two, 10-0 after three and 11-0 after four before putting up four more runs in the fifth to win by the mercy rule.

Dade Christy picked up the win on the mound for Pilot Grove by striking out four batters in three innings. Christy also gave up two of Glasgow’s three hits in the game. Levi Jeffries pitched two innings in relief and allowed one hit while striking out four.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Glasgow 10-3, with Luke Kollmeyer, Bailey Quint and Bo Vinson collecting two singles and driving in two runs.

Dalton Reuter had two hits and drove in one run while Tate Rentel added one hit and three RBIs. Dade Christy and Levi Jeffries also drove in one run for the Tigers.

Carson Frevert, Josh Korte and Skyler Morris each had one hit for Glasgow.