New Franklin wins season opener against Fayette, 13-1

The New Franklin baseball team opened the 2021 season in convincing fashion Monday night on the road by beating the Fayette Falcons 13-1 in five innings.

The Bulldogs, 1-0 on the season, scored in every inning but one and led Fayette 2-0 after one, 3-0 after two and 11-0 after three. The Bulldogs also scored two runs in the fifth to extend the lead to 13-0.

Fayette scored its only run in the bottom half of the fifth.

New Franklin coach Erich Gerding said Caleb Hull looked better as the game progressed and Clayton Wilmsmeyer and Tanner Bishop also did well for the Bulldogs on the mound.

“We threw strikes,” Gerding said. “Offensively, we were the beneficiaries of 14 walks. Our approach at the plate was where it needed to be. Always good to get that first W of the season, and of course, after last spring, it was very good to get out again and play some ball.”

Hull picked up the win for New Franklin with seven strikeouts in three innings. He also gave up just three hits. Wilmsmeyer then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and allowed one run on two walks while striking out two. Then, to finish the game, Bishop pitched 2/3 inning and struck out two batters while giving up just one hit.

New Franklin also out-hit Fayette 6-4, with Kenny Eads going 2-for-3 with two singles and three RBIs. Connor Wilmsmeyer finished the game with one double while Jake Marshall had one single and two RBIs, Tanner Bishop and Sam Marshall each with one single and one RBI, and Owen Armentrout, Tysen Dowell, Clayton Wilmsmeyer and Caleb Hull each with one RBI.