Lady Pirates lose season opener against Hickman Kewpies, 8-0

The Boonville Lady Pirates soccer team may have lost the battle Tuesday against Columbia Hickman 8-0 at the city soccer field.

But in no way did it tarnish the mood of the team after the game after missing a full season due to COVID-19.

Boonville girls soccer coach Kaz Hazell said it felt great to be back under the lights since the pandemic. “I thought the girls played against a technical Hickman team tonight,” Hazell said. “It was a tough game to start as our season opener, but this showed us a lot on what we need to work on as a team. The girls put up a great fight against an experienced team.”

With almost an entirely new lineup since the last time Boonville stepped on the field for a match, it didn’t come as a surprise that Hickman led the Lady Pirates 5-0 at the half with goals at the 1, 12, 14, 29 and 33 minute mark. The Kewpies also tacked on three goals in the second half at the 42, 68 and 79 minute mark to pitch the shutout.

MacKenzee Troost also had a busy night for the Lady Pirates at goalkeeper with 13 saves in the match.

Hickman finished the match with 17 shot attempts and 15 shots on goal, while Boonville was shutout in both categories.

In the JV match, Hickman defeated Boonville 6-0.

Hazell said the for the first game at home, the girls played with enthusiasm. “With many new players-several never having played soccer-we allowed some easy goals early,” Hazell said. “Regardless, the team stayed excited to be finally playing against another team; celebrating on completed passes and defensive stops. The team’s spirit never waning. All are anxious to be on the field again this week.”

Hickman led 3-0 at the half with goals at the 9, 26 and 29 minute mark, and then added three more goals in the second half at the 36, 68 and 69 minute mark.

The Kewpies also finished the game with eight shot attempts and eight shots on goal, while Boonville had one shot attempt.

Boonville JV goalkeeper Zoey Lang had eight saves in the match.