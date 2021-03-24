Lady Dragons open 2021 season with losses to Santa Fe, Green Ridge

Bunceton Lady Dragons softball coach Dustin Ray knew it would be tough Monday night in a doubleheader against Santa Fe and Green Ridge.

He was right. The Lady Dragons fell to both Santa Fe and Green Ridge by the scores of 15-0 and 19-2, respectively.

“The first time out on the field this year for the girls did not go as well as we would have hoped,” Ray said. “We ran into a good offensive team with Santa Fe and they found our weak points and kept attacking. As far as the Green Ridge game went, we couldn’t seem to find the outs we needed. The two losses to start the season laid a good foundation for us to build off of.”

In the first game against Santa, the Lady Dragons had one bad inning as the Chiefs exploded for 14 runs in the second inning.

Santa Fe also tacked on one in the third to win by the mercy rule.

Madison Brown took the loss in the circle for Bunceton by giving up 15 runs on five hits and nine walks while striking out one batter in 2 1/3 innings.

Santa Fe also out-hit Bunceton 5-0.

In the second game, Bunceton got on the board first with one run in the top half of the first. However it was pretty much all Green Ridge after that with 13 runs in the bottom half of the first and six again in the second.

Caroline Rhode took the loss for Bunceton by giving up 13 runs on five hits and eight walks in 1/3 inning. Brown then came in and pitched one inning and allowed six runs on four hits and two walks.

Green Ridge also out-hit Bunceton 9-0.