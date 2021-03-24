Boonville C-team falls in two straight against Hickman

The Boonville Pirates C baseball team dropped two games Tuesday night in the season opener at the high school ballfield by losing to the Hickman Kewpies 10-0 and 10-7.

Boonville C-team coach C.J. Zeller said the Pirates didn’t pitch or play defense well in Game 1 and those problems came back late in Game 2.

“It was a good night to get guys out there and see how they respond to being in a game,” Zeller said. “We have a very long way to go to be as good as we can be. That being said, we showed some flashes of promise for better days all night. This team has competitors that are not satisfied and will be back.”

While managing just five hits in the first game, the Pirates also trailed from the first inning on as Hickman put up three runs in the first, one again in the second, four in the third and two in the fourth.

Isaiah Hauptmann took the loss on the mound for Boonville by giving up four runs on four hits and three walks in 1 1/3 innings. Will Stock pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one. Then, to finish the game, Luke Poulsen pitched two innings and surrendered one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two batters.

Abram Taylor, Hauptmann, Dakota Williams, Tyson White and Ben Lutz each had one single in the game for Boonville.

Lovin picked up the win for Hickman by giving up just three hits and two walks in three innings. He also struck out three batters.

Grant Sands went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs. Lucas Connolly also had two hits, one being a double.

In the nightcap, Boonville led Hickman 3-1 after one and 4-2 after two. Meanwhile, after a scoreless third inning, Hickman came back and outscored Boonville 2-1 in the fourth to cut the lead to one at 5-4. The Pirates never led again after that as Hickman exploded for six runs in the top half of the fifth to go up 10-5.

Boonville added two more in the bottom half of the inning to cut the lead back to three.

Abram Taylor took the loss for Boonville in relief.

Dakota Williams started the game and pitched the first-two innings, giving up two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out five.

Henry Rohrbach, meanwhile, pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out two batters. Taylor then came in and pitched one inning and allowed six runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two batters. Then, to finish the game, Tyson White pitched 1/3 inning and surrendered one hit while striking out one batter.

Hickman also out-hit Boonville 8-6, with Kemp going 3-for-4 with two singles, one double and three RBIs.

For Boonville, Taylor had two singles while Hauptmann and Williams added one single and one RBI each. Ben Lutz and Lawson Edwards also finished the game with one single, while Henry Rohrbach drove in one run.