Pirates look to rebuild in 2021

Boonville boys track coach Ryan Lyons said it’s simple as to what the Pirates will be doing for the 2021 season.

With 22 athletes suited out for the season and only two returning lettermen, Lyons said it will definitely be a rebuilding year for Boonville.

“Definitely a rebuilding year but we have much potential and lots of hard-working athletes,” Lyons said. “The key for us is that we have to avoid injuries and gain confidence. That will be the key to our success this season. Again, I think our strengths this season is potential. We have a very young group of guys out for track this season but loads of potential to improve.

“We should see “PRs” all season long. Of course the biggest thing is our inexperience. That’s the most obvious weakness going into the season. Also, our lack of sprinters will hurt us on the score board.”

As for the Tri-County Conference, Lyons said he would say that Southern Boone and Blair Oaks will be the favorites. He said the rest of the team, including Boonville, are in a rebuilding process.

While finishing in the TCC in 2019, Lyons said the main thing he is telling the athletes this season is to simply improve; and that is really, the only main goal. He said between his sophomore and junior years in high school, he and his teammates attended a weeklong summer camp at which the motto was: “Pursue Excellence”.

“All week long the coaches who worked with us and pushed us repeated this phrase “Pursue Excellence” and our team improved dramatically; both that week, but even more during the track season. We did not focus on medals, but improvement and excellence. We won the state track meet both my junior and senior year (Cascade High School, Salem, Oregon 1988-1989).”

With only two runners back from two years ago and no conference, district or state finishers, Lyons said almost all of the athletes are newcomers with several of them being excellent athletes in other sports who are giving track and field a try. Lyons added that several new throwers are starting to develop and show signs of greatness, as are several jumpers. “As I keep saying, we will be much better in May than we are in March,” Lyons said.

As for the two senior returning lettermen, Fisher Jenkins will compete in the javelin while Kaulin Kosnopfal will participate in both the shot put and discus.

Also competing in the field events for Boonville are Luke Green, Byron Thomas and

Langston Hall in both the long jump and triple jump. Green and Thomas will also compete in the high jump. Conner Baysinger will participate in the pole vault while Xavier Flippin and Harper Stock will join Jenkins in the javelin.

In the shot put and discus, Kosnopfal will have competition among Darius Brady, Harper Stock, Eli Stock, Drake Cottrell, Wyat Martin, Logan Schildmeier and Garrett Pope.

In the running events, Lyons said he will look to Flippin and Evan Gonzalez to compete in both the 100 and 200 meter dash. Meanwhile, in the 400 and 800, the Pirates will again have a number of athletes competing such as Rhoades Leonard, Ross Brackman, Trent Maxwell, Hayden Alley, Langston Hall and Ryan Jones.

Alley could also compete in the 1600 and 3200 along with Hayden Williams and Isaiah Escamilla.

As for the 300 hurdles, Lyons said Flippin is the only runner listed right now in that event.

In the relays, Lyons said there are not enough runners to compete in the 4 x 100 or 4 x 200. However, in the 4 x 400, Lyons said right now Gonzalez, Brackman, Leonard and Green could all run in this relay. Meanwhile, in the 4 x 800, Lyons will look to Leonard, Brackman, Jones and Maxwell.