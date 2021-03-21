Mo. High School Basketball Playoffs
Mt. Vernon 78, Vashon 55
Boonville 48, Benton 44
Saturday, March 20
3rd place game-Vashon 57, Benton 37
1st place game-Boonville 58, Mt. Vernon 52
West Plains 46, Union 43
Whitfield 53, William Chrisman 47
3rd place game-Union 53, William Chrisman 43
1st place game-Whitfield 50, West Plains 34
Webster Groves 65, Kickapoo 60
Incarnate Word Academy 77, Staley 40
Saturday, March 20
3rd place game-Kickapoo 79, Staley 47
1st place game-Incarnate Word Academy 58, Webster Groves 37
Vashon 69, Blair Oaks 42
Westminster Christian Academy 1, Barstow 0
Saturday, March 20
3rd place-Blair Oaks 1, Barstow 0
1st place game-Vashon 55, Westminster Christian Academy 46
Bolivar 61, Lutheran South 51
Cardinal Ritter 79, Van Horn 76
Friday, March 19
3rd place game-Van Horn 73, Lutheran South 59
1st place game-Cardinal Ritter 66, Bolivar 56
Kickapoo 71, Chaminade College Prep 53
Liberty 53, Ft. Zumwalt North 51
Saturday, March 20
3rd place game-Chaminade College Prep 79, Ft. Zumwalt North 46
1st place game-Kickapoo 71, Libery 62