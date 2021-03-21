Mo. High School Basketball Playoffs

Chris Bowie
Boonville Daily News

Mt. Vernon 78, Vashon 55

Boonville 48, Benton 44

Saturday, March 20

3rd place game-Vashon 57, Benton 37

1st place game-Boonville 58, Mt. Vernon 52

West Plains 46, Union 43

Whitfield 53, William Chrisman 47

3rd place game-Union 53, William Chrisman 43

1st place game-Whitfield 50, West Plains 34

Webster Groves 65, Kickapoo 60

Incarnate Word Academy 77, Staley 40

Saturday, March 20

3rd place game-Kickapoo 79, Staley 47

1st place game-Incarnate Word Academy 58, Webster Groves 37

Vashon 69, Blair Oaks 42

Westminster Christian Academy 1, Barstow 0

Saturday, March 20

3rd place-Blair Oaks 1, Barstow 0

1st place game-Vashon 55, Westminster Christian Academy 46

Bolivar 61, Lutheran South 51

Cardinal Ritter 79, Van Horn 76

Friday, March 19

3rd place game-Van Horn 73, Lutheran South 59

1st place game-Cardinal Ritter 66, Bolivar 56

Kickapoo 71, Chaminade College Prep 53

Liberty 53, Ft. Zumwalt North 51

Saturday, March 20

3rd place game-Chaminade College Prep 79, Ft. Zumwalt North 46

1st place game-Kickapoo 71, Libery 62