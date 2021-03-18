Babe Ruth Rookie, JBR signups still being accepted

Signups are still be accepted in Junior Babe Ruth and Rookie League for the 2021 season.

Babe Ruth Rookie League is a co-ed machine pitch instructional league for 5-8-year-olds. Players cannot be 9 years old before May 1, 2021.

The sign up fee is $50 with accident and liability insurance.

The Boonville Junior Babe Ruth League is for players 13-15-year-olds. Players cannot be 16 years old before May 1, 2021.

Areas cover Cooper, Howard and Boone County.

All players must sign up and pay their fees even if they were on a team last year. Everyone that signs up will be placed on a team. You may sign up early by obtaining a registration form and returning it with your fees from Mark Waibel at the Boonville Fire Station, or at Wrecksperts, 1126 11th Street or from Mitch Leonard at Central Realty at 749 Main Street.

For more information, call Mel Linhart at 660-882-5805 (night), 660-882-2345 (day); Mark Waibel 660-537-3174; or Mitch Leonard 660-888-1679.