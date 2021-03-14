Hahn loses heartbreaker in semis, places third in 220 pound weight class at state

Boonville junior wrestler Peyton Hahn knew he had a chance going into Thursday’s state tournament at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

After finishing first at the sectional tournament by knocking off then undefeated Zander Brinegar of Oak Grove, Hahn knew the skies were the limit at state.

As one of four No. 1 seeds in the tournament, Hahn definitely lived up to the hype after winning by fall in the quarterfinal round against Deacon Haag of Mexico in 3:52.

However, in the semifinals against Cassville’s Zach Coenen, Hahn dropped only his second match of the season by losing to Coenen in triple overtime 4-1. Meanwhile, in the third place match later that afternoon, Hahn won by a 1-0 decision against Carson Miller of Harrisonville.

Hahn, a three-time state qualifier, finished third for the second year in a row in the 220 pound weight class.

Hahn closed out the season at 29-2 overall, losing only to Brinegar and Coenen.

Coenen went on to win the title in the 220 pound weight class by beating Jarrett Kinder of Moberly in overtime 2-1.

Boonville Pirates wrestling coach Justin Hahn said Peyton just came up short of his goal, but still finished the tournament with a win.

“Peyton lost a heartbreaker in the semis in triple overtime,” Hahn said. “I felt terrible for him, but we must learn from these moments. I knew he was hurting from the loss, but I told him you must come back and finish this tournament right and get third place. In the third place match, Peyton worked hard on top to get the ride out and was close to putting the kid on his back late in the match.

“Peyton had a great season and needs to be proud. Placing third back to back years puts him on a short list in our program’s history. This year was the first time he was a sectional champ and was the first time he made the semifinals. Those are things we can build from going into next season.”

Pleasant Hill captured the state championship in Class 2 with 137 points. Monett and Seneca, meanwhile, tied for second with 100 points while Helias Catholic placed fourth with 98.5 points.

Boonville finished in a three-way tie for 27th place with 17 points.