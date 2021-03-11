SUBSCRIBE NOW
MSHSAA releases 375 tickets for fans to purchase during the pre-sale period

Chris Bowie
Boonville Daily News

The Boonville Lady Pirates Basketball team will take on Westminster Christian Academy on Saturday, March 13th at 1:00 pm at BHS.  Gates will open at NOON. MSHSAA has released 375 tickets for our fans to purchase during the pre-sale period (which expires at noon tomorrow).   Fans must purchase a digital ticket before arriving at BHS.  Admission can NOT be paid at the school.  

Below are the instructions to purchase tickets: 

Your presale code is 3423TK.

-       Navigate to www.mshsaa.org

-       Click on the Ticket icon at the top of the home page

-       Select Girls Basketball

-       Select the applicable Class, this will bring up all events in one class and will be organized by district number (We are Class 4)

-       Choose the matchup from the list of events

-       You will see ticket sales do not begin until date/game, this is when presales expire

-       Click the link Have a passcode?

-       Enter the provided presale code and click Apply

-       Enter the number of tickets and click Checkout (there is a transaction fee for online ordering)

-       Name, email, and phone are required in case contact tracing is necessary

-       Enter card information to purchase the ticket

-       Ticket will be sent to you electronically for presentation at the gate for admission, which may be printed or remain on the device for scanning

Email fansupport@hometownticketing.com for purchase support.

You can watch the game through MSHSAA tv (which is pay per view), or listen live on KWRT.  