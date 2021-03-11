MSHSAA releases 375 tickets for fans to purchase during the pre-sale period

The Boonville Lady Pirates Basketball team will take on Westminster Christian Academy on Saturday, March 13th at 1:00 pm at BHS. Gates will open at NOON. MSHSAA has released 375 tickets for our fans to purchase during the pre-sale period (which expires at noon tomorrow). Fans must purchase a digital ticket before arriving at BHS. Admission can NOT be paid at the school.

Below are the instructions to purchase tickets:

Your presale code is 3423TK.

- Navigate to www.mshsaa.org

- Click on the Ticket icon at the top of the home page

- Select Girls Basketball

- Select the applicable Class, this will bring up all events in one class and will be organized by district number (We are Class 4)

- Choose the matchup from the list of events

- You will see ticket sales do not begin until date/game, this is when presales expire

- Click the link Have a passcode?

- Enter the provided presale code and click Apply

- Enter the number of tickets and click Checkout (there is a transaction fee for online ordering)

- Name, email, and phone are required in case contact tracing is necessary

- Enter card information to purchase the ticket

- Ticket will be sent to you electronically for presentation at the gate for admission, which may be printed or remain on the device for scanning

Email fansupport@hometownticketing.com for purchase support.

You can watch the game through MSHSAA tv (which is pay per view), or listen live on KWRT.