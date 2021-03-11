Boonville boys and girls basketball team has 6 players named to C4 D8 All-District Team

The Boonville boys and girls basketball teams had a total of six players recently selected to the Class 4 District 8 All-District Team.

With a total of four teams in the girl’s bracket and five on the boys side of the bracket, it didn’t come as a surprise that the Lady Pirates had four players selected.

The Boonville girls captured the district championship by beating Southern Boone 62-35.

The players selected to the all-district team for the Lady Pirates were Addi Brownfield, Kourtney Kendrick, Jodie Bass and Kennedy Renfrow.

Boonville Lady Pirates basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker was the Class 4 District 8 Coach of the Year.

Other all-district selections were Tristan Porter, Lauren Friedrich and KaLynn Irey of California, Jersee Wren and Mariah Prince of Southern Boone, and Kayanna Gaines of Fulton.

Brownfield was also the District Player of the Year.

As for the Boonville boys basketball team, they had two players selected to the coaches all-district team.

Father Tolton captured the district championship by beating Fulton 66-57.

Boonville senior Charlie Bronakowski and junior Luke Green were the only two selections for the Pirates, who closed out the season at 16-8.

Father Tolton’s Jevon Porter was the District Player of the Year and was joined by teammate Tahki Chevious on the all-district team.

Other all-district selections were Courtland Simmons and Walker Gohring of Fulton, Nik Post, Chase Schupp and Blake Dapkus of Southern Boone, and Trevor Myers of California.

Father Tolton’s Jeremy Osborne was the District coach of the Year.

Note: Both the Boonville girls and Father Tolton boys won their sectional playoff game. The Lady Pirates beat Macon Wednesday night in Macon 64-52, while Father Tolton beat Montgomery County Tuesday night 67-36. The Trailblazers will play Westminster Christian Academy in the quarters on Friday at 6 p.m., while Boonville will face Westminster Christian Academy on Saturday in the quarterfinal round at the Windsor gymnasium at Boonville High School, starting at 1 p.m.