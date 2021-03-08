Brownfield, Northweather head MVP honors in Tri-County Conference

For the second year in a row, Boonville junior Addi Brownfield was pegged as the Tri-County Conference’s Most Outstanding Player for the 2020-21 season.

Of course it didn’t come as a surprise that Blair Oaks junior Luke Northweather was also selected as the Most Outstanding Player.

After all, the Falcons-like the Boonville Lady Pirates-are still playing in the postseason and led their teams to an undefeated season in league play at 7-0.

The Lady Pirates, 23-2 on the season, will play 25-2 Macon in the sectional round of the state playoffs on Wednesday, March 10 in Macon, starting at 6 p.m. As for the Falcons, they will play Buffalo on Tuesday, March 9 in Wardsville, starting at 6 p.m.

The winner will Blair Oaks-Buffalo game will move on to the quarterfinals on Friday, March 12. As for the Boonville-Macon winner, they will play in the quarters on Saturday, March 13.

The Blair Oaks girls basketball, who is also playing in sectionals, finished one game back of Boonville in the final team standings at 6-1, followed by Southern Boone at 5-2, California at 4-3, Hallsville at 3-4, Osage at 2-5, Eldon at 1-6 and Versailles at 0-7.

For the boys, Southern Boone finished second at 6-1. Boonville placed third at 5-2, followed by Hallsville at 4-3, Osage at 3-4, California at 2-5, Versailles at 1-6 and Eldon at 0-7.

The Boonville boys and girls basketball teams finished with a total of eight players named to the all-conference team.

Brownfield, Kourtney Kendrick and Jodie Bass were all first team selections for the Lady Pirates, while Kennedy Renfrow was named to the second team.

Boonville Lady Pirates basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker was also the Head Coach/Staff of the year.

As for the Boonville boys basketball team, senior Charlie Bronakowski and junior Luke Green were selected to the first team for the Pirates. Lane West and D.J. Wesolak were both honorable mention selections.

Ryan Fick of Blair Oaks was the Head Coach/Staff of the Year.

Other first team selections for the girls were: Trister Porter, California; Bailey Rissmiller, Blair Oaks; Jersee Wren, Southern Boone; and Sara Wolfe, Osage.

Second team selections were: Kennedy Renfrow, Boonville; Haley Henderson and Sydney Halderman, Eldon; Mallorie Fick, Blair Oaks; Avery Oetting, Hallsville; Marah Prince, SBC.

Honorable mention were: KaLynn Irey and Lauren Friedrich, California; Taylor Jones and Emily Leer, Hallsville; Alyssa Hargus, Blair Oaks; and Maris Ollison, Versailles.

Other first team selections for the boys were: Quinn Kusgen, Blair Oaks; Jalen George, Hallsville; Nik Post, SBC, Trevor Myers, California; and Aiden Wells, Eldon.

Second team selections were: Blake Dapkus and Chase Schupp, SBC; Jake Closer, Blair Oaks; AJ Austene, Hallsville; Alton Drace, osage; and Seth Newton, Versailles.

Honorable mention selections were: Calen Kruger, California; and Grant Steen, Osage.