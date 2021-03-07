5 New Franklin softball players named to academic all-state team
Boonville Daily News
New Franklin softball coach Ross Dowell said five members of the Lady Bulldogs softball team were recently selected to the 2020 Missouri Fastpitch Coaches Association Academic All-State Team.
To qualify for the academic all-state team, players had to play on the varsity team and finish with a GPA of 3.70-4.00 during the fall semester.
The following five players met the criteria: Madelyn Chaney, 4.0; Carly Dorson, 4.0; Natalie Wiseman, 4.0; Sophia Held, 4.0; and Kelsi Fair, 3.75.