Class 1 District 9 Basketball Team

Boonville Daily News

GIRLS

Regan Shaffer, Leeton

Josie Neal, Otterville

Bailey Fleming, Leeton

Madison Brown, Bunceton

Carrie McKinney, Otterville

Karli Smith, Northwest

Katie McKinney, Otterville

Grace Phillips, Pilot Grove

Rowan Schmidli, Leeton

Maggie Wood, Bunceton

BOYS

Daniel Warner, Leeton

Issa Gilmore, Otterville

Bailey Quint, Pilot Grove

Clarence Buntin, Leeton

Pierson Tichenor, Northwest

Cyrus Gilmore, Otterville

Noah Schrivener, Leeton

Blane Petsel, Prairie Home

Cody Shackelford, Leeton

Nick Crosswhite, Northwest.