Class 1 District 9 Basketball Team
GIRLS
Regan Shaffer, Leeton
Josie Neal, Otterville
Bailey Fleming, Leeton
Madison Brown, Bunceton
Carrie McKinney, Otterville
Karli Smith, Northwest
Katie McKinney, Otterville
Grace Phillips, Pilot Grove
Rowan Schmidli, Leeton
Maggie Wood, Bunceton
BOYS
Daniel Warner, Leeton
Issa Gilmore, Otterville
Bailey Quint, Pilot Grove
Clarence Buntin, Leeton
Pierson Tichenor, Northwest
Cyrus Gilmore, Otterville
Noah Schrivener, Leeton
Blane Petsel, Prairie Home
Cody Shackelford, Leeton
Nick Crosswhite, Northwest.