Babe Ruth Softball League announces tryouts and online registration

Boonville Daily News

Babe Ruth softball tryouts will be held on Saturday, March 20th at Boonville High School football field.

The tryouts will be held for 12-16-year-olds at 10 a.m. and 6-10-year-olds at 11 a.m.

Contact Mary Vollmer for more information at mvollmer2017@gmail.com, or 660-537-5684, or send message through the Babe Ruth Facebook page.

Also, the 2021 Babe Ruth softball signups are taking place now for online registration.

Girls ages are 4-18 as of January 1.

All coaches and volunteers must complete a background check and online abuse prevention training.

The registration cost is $75, plus $5 processing fee.

Family registration discounts are given to those with multiple softball players.

Optional Shakespeare’s Pizza Fundraiser-sell a minimum of 12 pizzas and lower your registration cost to $35, plus $5 processing fee.

Fundraiser forms (without payment) are due March 20 at tryouts.

Pizzas will be delivered to David Barton Elementary on Friday, April 20 at 5 p.m.