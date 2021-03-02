Brown, Fuemmeler top MVP honors in CCAA conference in basketball

Two teams that finished at the top in the CCAA conference also had two players recognized as MVPs for the 2020-21 season.

The two players were also underclassmen, with freshman Jordan Fuemmeler leading the Higbee boys and sophomore Madison Browning leading the Bunceton with Prairie Home girls basketball team.

The Higbee boys basketball team is also the only team left still in the playoffs after winning the district title over the weekend.

The Tigers and Prairie Home both tied in the conference at 2-1, but Higbee won the head to head meeting. Jamestown and Calvary Lutheran both finished at 1-2.

As for the girls, Bunceton with Prairie Home finished first outright at 3-0 with Calvary Lutheran at 2-1, Jamestown at 1-2 and Higbee at 0-3.

Joining Brown on the all-conference first team from Bunceton with Prairie Home were seniors Kelsey Watson, Maggie Wood and Madelynn Myers.

Other first team selections were Ginna Meisenheimer and Madalynn Sedgwick of Jamestown, Sydney Morris of Calvary Lutheran and Alie Mitchell and Kyleen Gibson of Higbee.

Players selected to the honorable-mention all-conference team were Maddie Brandes of Bunceton with Prairie Home, Elizabeth Lieb and Izzy Chilambo of Calvary Lutheran and Madison Ferguson of Higbee.

As for the Higbee boys, they had two other players joining Fuemmeler on the first team in senior Keetun Redifer and freshman Derek Rockett.

Other first team selections were seniors Blane Petsel and Jason Burnett of Prairie Home with Bunceton, Morgan Allen and Kyle Hagemeyer of Calvary Lutheran and Tristan Jones of Jamestown.

Honorable mention all-conference selections were Hunter Shuffield of Prairie Home with Bunceton, Cole Higgins and Mackinley Sorrells of Jamestown and Jonathan Lieb of Calvary Lutheran.