Babe Ruth Rookie, Junior Babe Ruth signups scheduled for March 13-14

Babe Ruth and Rookie League signups will be held on Saturday, March 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the concession stand at Twillman field in Harley park.

Babe Ruth Rookie League is a co-ed machine pitch instructional league for 5-8-year-olds. Players cannot be 9 years old before May 1, 2021.

The sign up fee is $50 with accident and liability insurance.

Boonville Junior League is for players 13-15-year-olds. Players cannot be 16 years old before May 1, 2021.

For more information, call Mel Linhart at 660-882-5805 (night), 660-882-2345 (day); Mark Waibel 660-537-3174; or Mitch Leonard 660-888-1679.