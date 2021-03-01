Beamer, Wilson lead Community girls, Cairo boys to titles in CAC

It came as no surprise that Community’s Brianna Beamer and Cairo’s Gage Wilson were selected MVPs in the Central Activities Conference in basketball for the 2020-21 season.

After all, Beamer and Wilson both played on teams that finished the conference season at 8-0.

Both teams are also moving on to the sectional round of the state playoffs after finishing first in their respective district tournaments over the weekend.

In the final team standings for the girls, Glasgow finished second at 6-1, followed by Pilot Grove at 5-3, New Franklin at 4-3, Cairo at 4-4, Sturgeon at 2-3, Slater at 1-7 and Madison at 0-7.

As for the final team standings for the boys in the CAC, Slater finished second at 7-1 while Sturgeon was 6-3, New Franklin 5-2, Community and Pilot Grove each at 2-6, Glasgow 1-5 and Madison at 0-7.

Community girls placed a total of four players on the CAC team-three on the first team and one on the honorable mention team.

Glasgow, Pilot Grove and New Franklin each had three selections while Cairo and Slater had two selections each and Sturgeon and Madison one apiece.

Joining Beamer on the first team were Alexis Welch and Sarah Angel of Community, Abby Maupin and Carly Dorson of New Franklin, Grace Phillips and Emma Sleeper of Pilot Grove, Brenna Hubbard and Malia Carmack of Glasgow, Gracie Brumley of Cairo, Shelby Bailey of Sturgeon, Kinley Smith of Slater and Rylee Thomas of Madison.

Players selected to the honorable mention team were Addy Salmon of New Franklin, Natalie Glenn of Pilot Grove, Emma Hombs of Community, Hadley Sanders of Glasgow, Quincy Wiegand of Cairo and Kendall Drummond of Slater.

As for the Cairo boys, they also had a total of four players selected to either the first team or the honorable mention team.

Slater and Sturgeon both finished with a total of three selections while New Franklin, Pilot Grove and Glasgow each had two selections and Community and Madison with one selection each.

In addition to Wilson on the first team for Cairo, Bryce Taylor and Jack Prewett were also selected along with Keegan Zdybel, Ja’Korie Terrill and Jakobie Breshears of Slater, Jacob Brooks and Logan Flaspohler of Sturgeon, Tysen Dowell of New Franklin, Bailey Quint of Pilot Grove, and Drew Sanders and Trevor Sanders of Glasgow.

Heading the honorable mention team were Clayton Wilmsmeyer of New Franklin, Hayden Krumm of Pilot Grove, Justin Gittemeier of Cairo, Blake Darwent of Sturgeon, Justin Duenke of Community and Joe O’Bannon of Madison.

The Cairo boys beat Scotland County 60-33 in the championship in the Class 2 District 6 Tournament, while the Community girls upended Jamestown 57-41 in the championship in the Class 1 District 10 Tournament.

Cairo will play Wellsville-Middletown in a sectional game on March 2. Community will play Leeton on March 3.