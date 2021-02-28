Hahn captures title in 220 pound weight class at sectionals

Boonville junior wrestler Peyton Hahn used his time wisely the last two weeks to prepare for Saturday’s Class 2 Sectional 4 Tournament at Excelsior Springs High School.

It paid off.

While entering the tournament unseeded even though he finished second in the district tournament two weeks ago in Chillicothe, Hahn may have surprised even himself by capturing first in the 220 pound weight class.

With a total of three wrestlers qualifying for the sectional tournament, Hahn was the only wrestler to move on to state on Thursday, March 11 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

Also competing Saturday at sectional was freshman Xavier Flippin at 152 and senior Gaige Offineer at 285. Boonville Pirates wrestling coach Justin Hahn said Flippin finished 0-2 in his weight class while Offineer injury defaulted.

As for Hahn, he couldn’t have wrestled any better while winning by fall in the quarterfinal round against Zeke Adamson of Maryville in 1:05. Meanwhile, in the semifinal round, Hahn came back to win by a 4-0 decision against Wyatt Burnett of Cameron. As for the championship match, Hahn faced Zander Brinegar of Oak Grove, who was undefeated going into the match, but came away with a 4-0 victory to capture the title.

Justin Hahn said Peyton has worked hard the last two weeks in preparing for this tournament and it paid off with a sectional championship.

“We knew if we got in the top position, we could do well,” Hahn said of his son. “Peyton didn’t give up a point in the whole tournament and when he got in the top position, he kept them down or turned his opponents. This will help at the state tournament by giving us a higher seed.”

The win by Hahn was also his 27th of the season in 28 matches.

The future is also bright for Flippin, who qualified for sectionals by finishing third two weeks ago in the district tournament. Although the freshman grappler finished 0-2, Hahn said he still had a good tournament.

Flippin lost by a 10-5 decision in his quarterfinal match against Clinton McCauley of Excelsior Springs. Meanwhile, in the consolation round, Flippin was pinned by Chase Hinton of Savannah in 4:41.

Flippin finished the season at 15-18 overall.

“This was one of the biggest tournaments Xavier has ever wrestled in,” Hahn said. “Xavier could have beaten both of his kids but he just made a few small mistakes. He will fix those with experience, and he has a bright future ahead of him.”

As for Offineer, who finished fourth two weeks ago in the district tournament, Hahn said he feels terrible for Gaige not getting to finish his senior year because of injury.

“Gaige did some great things in wrestling,” Hahn said. “He was a returning state qualifier and was all conference last year. Gaige had to gut it out to even make sectionals because he was hurt in his first match at districts.

“Overall, I think we wrestled well. The kids that were at sectionals did some good things. Two of my sectional qualifiers will be back next year. Obviously, I want 14 kids going to state but I know that is going to take a while to get to that point. When you look at the numbers, this was the toughest district and sectional in the state in my opinion. We had one state qualifier, while Marshall had zero, Moberly two and Oak Grove four. Some of those teams are perennial powerhouses that got four qualifiers. Our sectional will do well at state.”