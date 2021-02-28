Babe Ruth Rookie, Junior Babe Ruth signups to be held March 13-14

Babe Ruth and Rookie League signups will be held on Saturday, March 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the concession stand at Twillman field in Harley park.

Babe Ruth Rookie League is a co-ed machine pitch instructional league for 5-8-year-olds. Players cannot be 9 years old before May 1, 2021.

The sign up fee is $50 with accident and liability insurance.

Boonville Junior League is for players 13-15-year-olds. Players cannot be 16 years old before May 1, 2021.

Areas cover Cooper, Howard and Boone County.

All players must sign up and pay their fees even if they were on a team last year. Everyone that signs up will be placed on a team. You may sign up early by obtaining a registration form and returning it with your fees from Mark Waibel at the Boonville Fire Station, or at Wrecksperts, 1126 11th Street or from Mitch Leonard at Central Realty at 749 Main Street.

For more information, call Mel Linhart at 660-882-5805 (night), 660-882-2345 (day); Mark Waibel 660-537-3174; or Mitch Leonard 660-888-1679.