Pirates win season finale against California, 72-43

The Boonville Pirates basketball team had the perfect ending to the regular and conference season Thursday night in a make up game against the California Pintos.

With the Class 4 District 8 Tournament heating up next week, the Pirates will now head into postseason play on a three game win streak after beating the Pintos 72-43.

While improving to 16-7 overall and 5-2 in the TCC, head coach Mark Anderson said it was a physical game and felt like the players reacted well to that style of play.

“Although we went through a couple of stretches, where we didn’t shoot it well, I thought we played really well tonight,” Anderson said. “It may have been one of our most complete performances of the season. We seem to be playing our best basketball of the year as we come down to the stretch and head into district play, which is what you hope for as a coach. It was nice to have five guys in double figures again tonight. It’s the third straight game that we’ve had at least five players in double digits.”

Except for a low scoring second quarter in which California outscored Boonville 14-9, the Pirates pretty much owned the rest of the game while leading 27-15 after one. And while California cut the lead at the half to 36-29, Boonville still controlled the pace in the final two periods with a 36-14 advantage to win the game by 29.

Anderson said the boys just went cold in the second quarter and had a couple too many turnovers, but for the most part they had good possessions. They just couldn’t put the ball in the hole, he said.

“We played really well in the second half and fixed a couple of defensive issues,” Anderson said. “We held them to 14 points in the second half and really guarded well. Myers played well for California in the first half with 16 of his 22 points. We had a couple of defensive breakdowns against him, but we cleaned those up in the second half and really buckled down.”

The Pirates have also been scoring in bunches lately. In their last three games, Boonville has scored 116 points, 92 points and 72 points-all of which were wins-for an average of 93.3 points per game while giving up only 68.3 ppg in those same games.

As for the scoring in the game, Charlie Bronakowski and Lane West tied for the team high with 14 points. Jackson Johns chipped in 13, Luke Green 12, D.J. Wesolak 10, Kayle Rice five, DaWan Lomax two and Axton Nease with two.

West also grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds for a double-double while dishing out a team-leading seven assists. Bronakowski had nine rebounds, three assists and two steals while Johns added three rebounds, two steals and two assists, Green with three steals, two assists and one rebound, Wesolak two rebounds, two assists and two steals, Rice four rebounds, two steals and two assists and Lomax with three rebounds and one assist.

Boonville also finished the game, shooting 53.7 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from the three and 61.5 percent from the foul line. California shot only 37 percent from the field, 33 percent from the three and 46 percent from the charity stripe.

For California, Trevor Myers paced all scorers with a game-high 22 points.

The Pirates, the No. 3 seed in the Class 4 District 8 Tournament, will play at No. 2 seeded Fulton on Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

Anderson said Fulton is currently 18-2 on the season and has won 13 games in a row, dating back to a January 7 loss to Southern Boone. “Fulton is really good and obviously is playing great, but we feel like we match up really well against them,” Anderson said. “We’re looking forward to that game on Tuesday and think it should be a really good game.”

The Boonville JV team also came away victorious against California 56-47.

The Pirates, who ended the season at 2-13 overall and 1-6 in the TCC, had a little closer game while leading California by just one (40-39) after three. However, in the final period, Boonville outscored the Pintos 16-8 to win the game by 9.

The Pirates also led California 12-9 after one and 26-19 at the half.

Boonville JV coach Brock Hill said this was a great game to end the season on. “I feel like we played our best game of the season,” Hill said. “We still had some problems giving up offensive rebounds, but defensively we were pretty good tonight. We did a much better job taking care of the ball offensively and being patient enough to find good shots. Colby Caton had a game for us with 27 points. He really carried the offensive load for us. This was a great win tonight for the JV team. I am proud of these boys and the progress we have made throughout the season.”

In addition to Caton’s game-high 27 points, Dakota Troost tallied 11 for the Pirates while Caidyn Hazel added eight, Zane Watring five, Bentley Turner three and Garrett Hundley with two.

For California, Hunter Berendzen had 17 points and Karson McKinney 10.