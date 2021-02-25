New Franklin girls fall in district semis against top-seeded Salisbury

For a brief moment, the New Franklin Lady Bulldogs had hope against top-seeded Salisbury while leading 10-7 in the first quarter Wednesday night in the semifinal round of the Class 2 District 7 Tournament at Salisbury.

After knocking off Marceline Monday in the opening round, the Lady Bulldogs had high hopes that they could do it again against Salisbury.

However, the Lady Panthers responded with a 12-0 run late in the first quarter and never looked back for a 48-36 victory.

New Franklin finished the season at 10-15 overall.

“Tough loss and always hard to end any season,” said New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter. “I appreciated all my seniors and their work over the past couple of years, and I wish them the very best in the future.”

The seniors can at least say they outscored Salisbury 11-9 in the second quarter.

Although the Panthers led by 10 after one, New Franklin cut the lead back to eight at the break at 26-18. The Lady Bulldogs also played Salisbury close in the third period as the Panthers held a 13-10 advantage to go up 39-28. Meanwhile, in the final period, Salisbury outscored New Franklin 9-8 to win the game by 12.

Macah Guilford had 20 points and Khloe Wyatt 16 to lead Salisbury. Rachel Fessler chipped in nine.

For New Franklin, Abby Maupin finished the game with 11 points while Carly Dorson added 10, Madelyn Chaney seven, Kristen Flick and Addy Salmon each with three, and Kelsi Fair with two.

At the foul line, the Lady Bulldogs hit 13 of 21 shots for 62 percent while Salisbury attempted 19 and made 9 for 47 percent.

In the other semifinal game on Wednesday, No. 2 Harrisburg beat No 3 Glasgow 47-32.

Salisbury and Harrisburg will play for the title on Friday, Feb. 26 at Salisbury starting at 6 p.m.