Lady Tigers fall to No. 1 Leeton, 81-40

The Pilot Grove girls basketball team had a big task at hand Tuesday night in the semifinal round of the Class 1 District 9 Tournament at Leeton.

Facing No. 2 ranked Leeton, a team with only four losses on the season at 16-4, the Lady Tigers also had to contend with trying to knock off the Bulldogs on their home floor.

As it turned out, Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke said the closest the Lady Tigers had it was 10-7 in the first quarter.

As expected, Leeton dominated the rest of the game by outscoring the Tigers 71-33 for a 81-40 victory.

Pilot Grove closed out the season at 15-9 overall.

“I called timeout and they went on a 12-0 run in the next four possessions, hitting a three on every one after we pulled to within three in the first quarter,” Fricke said. “They ended the first on a 19-0 run. That’s tough to compete with. As a team they hit 13 threes, six by Flemming and five by Bingaman. They had a huge advantage shooting on the perimeter. This is one of those moments you have to tip your cap and wish them well the rest of their postseason run. I’m proud of the effort and hustle my girls still showed tonight. No matter what the score ballooned to, they never gave up. They played their hardest until the final buzzer. We really have a lot to look forward to next year.”

Bailey Fleming led three players in double figures for Leeton with 22 points, while Regan Shaffer chipped in 18 and Hailey Bingaman 17.

For Pilot Grove, who trailed 47-22 at the half and 71-38 after three quarters of play, Emma Sleeper had 13, Natalie Glenn 12, Grace Phillips eight, Marci Lammers four and Leah Vollrath with three.