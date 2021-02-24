New Franklin boys fall short against Slater in Class 2 District 7 Tournament

The New Franklin boys basketball team knew they would have to play a near perfect game to beat the Slater Wildcats Tuesday night in the opening round of the Class 2 District 7 Tournament.

With the winner moving on to the next round and the loser going home for the rest of the season, the Bulldogs can at least hang their heads high after outscoring Slater in two out of the four quarters.

Unfortunately, the middle two quarters is what gave New Franklin fits as Slater outscored the Bulldogs 37-21 in the second and third periods for a 58-44 victory.

While the loss dropped New Franklin to 13-7 on the season, head coach Ross Dobson said he couldn’t ask for a better group of young men to compete with day in and day out. “As most teams this season, they faced a lot of challenges, but they never back downs,” Dobson said. “We were led by our two amazing seniors in Tysen Dowell and Joe Monnig, who continued building a foundation for the program. I want to thank them for their hard work over the years. We came up a little short tonight and had some costly turnovers that led to easy points for them. We will learn from this year and continue to compete in the future.”

The Bulldogs were more than competitive after the first eight minutes while trailing Slater by just two at 8-6. However, a 20-11 Slater advantage in the second found New Franklin down by 11 (28-17) at the break. The Wildcats also outscored the Bulldogs 17-10 in the third quarter to extend the lead to 18 at 45-27. Meanwhile, in the final period with just eight minutes to make up ground, New Franklin cut into Slater’s lead by four with a 17-13 advantage but couldn’t get any closer.

Jakorie Terrill paced all scorers in the game for Slater with 21 points.

For New Franklin, Tysen Dowell tossed in 21 points. Tanner Bishop and Clayton Wilmsmeyer each had seven while Tyler Jennings added five and Owen Armentrout and Brett Boggs each with two.