Missouri Media Basketball Poll
1 Platte Valley
2 Leeton
3 Walnut Grove
4 Otterville
5 Community R-6
6 South Iron
7 North Shelby
8 Stanberry
9 Meadville
10 Norborne
Class 2
1 Wellington-Napoleon
2 Blue Eye
3 Richland
4 College Heights
5 Oran
6 Schuyler County
7 Greenfield
8 Archie
9 Crane
10 Polo
Class 3
1 Miller
2 Monroe City
3 Skyline
4 Tipton
5 Strafford
6 South Callaway
7 Steelville
8 West County
9 Sparta
10 Licking
Class 4
1 Vashon
2 Maryville
3 Central (Park Hills)
4 Mt. Vernon
5 Macon
6 Hollister
7 Boonville
8 Doniphan
9 Eldorado Springs
10 Fatima
Class 5
1 St. Pius X (Kansas City)
2 West Plains
3 Willard
4 Whitfield
5 Helias Catholic
6 Cardinal Ritter
7 Union
8 Cape Notre Dame
9 Rolla
10 Mexico
Class 6
1 Incarnate Word
2 Kickapoo
3 Jefferson City
4 Rock Bridge
5 Blue Springs
6 Francis Howell Central
7 Webster Groves
8 Holt
9 Staley
10 Marquette
1 South Iron
2 Mound City
3 Lockwood
4 Winston
5 Golden City
6 Leeton
7 Chadwick
8 Green City
9 Northwest (Mendon)
10 Thomas Jefferson Independent
Class 2
1 Crane
2 Lakeland
3 NE Cairo
4 Mid-Buchanan
5 Campbell
6 Smithton
7 Oran
8 Gallatin
9 Advance
10 Galena
Class 3
1 Hartville
2 Greenwood
3 Monroe City
4 Thayer
5 Summit Christian Academy
6 Christian (O'Fallon)
7 Skyline
8 Strafford
9 Iberia
10 Lafayette County
Class 4
1 Vashon
2 Central (New Madrid County)
3 MICDS
4 East Newton
5 St. Michael the Archangel
6 Blair Oaks
7 Center
8 Dexter
9 Richmond
10 Father Tolton
Class 5
1 DeSmet
2 Cardinal Ritter
3 University City
4 Platte County
5 Logan Rogersville
6 Warrensburg
7 St. Dominic
8 Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)
9 Mexico
10 Webb City
Others receiving votes: Nevada, Kirksville, North County
Class 6
1 Chaminade
2 Kickapoo
3 Nixa
4 Staley
5 Pattonville
6 Liberty
7 CBC
8 Park Hill
9 Webster Groves
10 Ft. Zumwalt North