Missouri Media Basketball Poll

Chris Bowie
Boonville Daily News

1 Platte Valley

2 Leeton

3 Walnut Grove

4 Otterville

5 Community R-6

6 South Iron

7 North Shelby

8 Stanberry

9 Meadville

10 Norborne

Class 2

1 Wellington-Napoleon

2 Blue Eye

3 Richland

4 College Heights

5 Oran

6 Schuyler County

7 Greenfield

8 Archie

9 Crane

10 Polo

Class 3

1 Miller

2 Monroe City

3 Skyline

4 Tipton

5 Strafford

6 South Callaway

7 Steelville

8 West County

9 Sparta

10 Licking

Class 4

1 Vashon

2 Maryville

3 Central (Park Hills)

4 Mt. Vernon

5 Macon

6 Hollister

7 Boonville

8 Doniphan

9 Eldorado Springs

10 Fatima

Class 5

1 St. Pius X (Kansas City)

2 West Plains

3 Willard

4 Whitfield

5 Helias Catholic

6 Cardinal Ritter

7 Union

8 Cape Notre Dame

9 Rolla

10 Mexico

Class 6

1 Incarnate Word

2 Kickapoo

3 Jefferson City

4 Rock Bridge

5 Blue Springs

6 Francis Howell Central

7 Webster Groves

8 Holt

9 Staley

10 Marquette

1 South Iron

2 Mound City

3 Lockwood

4 Winston

5 Golden City

6 Leeton

7 Chadwick

8 Green City

9 Northwest (Mendon)

10 Thomas Jefferson Independent

Class 2

1 Crane

2 Lakeland

3 NE Cairo

4 Mid-Buchanan

5 Campbell

6 Smithton

7 Oran

8 Gallatin

9 Advance

10 Galena

Class 3

1 Hartville

2 Greenwood

3 Monroe City

4 Thayer

5 Summit Christian Academy

6 Christian (O'Fallon)

7 Skyline

8 Strafford

9 Iberia

10 Lafayette County

Class 4

1 Vashon

2 Central (New Madrid County)

3 MICDS

4 East Newton

5 St. Michael the Archangel

6 Blair Oaks

7 Center

8 Dexter

9 Richmond

10 Father Tolton

Class 5

1 DeSmet

2 Cardinal Ritter

3 University City

4 Platte County

5 Logan Rogersville

6 Warrensburg

7 St. Dominic

8 Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)

9 Mexico

10 Webb City

Others receiving votes: Nevada, Kirksville, North County

Class 6

1 Chaminade

2 Kickapoo

3 Nixa

4 Staley

5 Pattonville

6 Liberty

7 CBC

8 Park Hill

9 Webster Groves

10 Ft. Zumwalt North