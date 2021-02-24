Lady Pirates upend School of the Osage 56-29 for 20th win

The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team inched closer to history Tuesday night on the road against Osage.

In its third season in the Tri-County Conference, the Lady Pirates can claim its first-ever conference title by beating the Eldon Mustangs in the regular season finale on Thursday at the Windsor gymnasium.

As for the game Tuesday against Osage, the Lady Pirates struggled early on but found its footing for the next-three quarters to beat the Indians 56-29.

The win improved Boonville’s record to 20-2 overall and 6-0 in the TCC.

“We didn’t start off the game playing the way we needed to versus an Osage team that can give you fits if you let them,” said Boonville girls Jaryt Hunziker. “Offensively, we struggled to put the ball in the basket even with great looks and our defense looked about a step slow at times. The second half was much different when Kennedy Renfrow buried a couple threes right away to set the tone. Our constant pressure on defense started to turn them over, which allowed us to widen the gap on the score board. We need a good effort on Thursday at home versus Eldon to win the TCC outright at 7-0 going into districts.”

After toying with Osage for one quarter tied at 9-9, the Lady Pirates dominated the Indians as they should by holding a 19-8 advantage in the second period to lead 28-17 at the break. Boonville also took care of business in the second half with a 28-12 scoring edge to win the game by 27.

As for the scoring, Addi Brownfield led three players in double figures with 16 points along with nine rebounds, five steals and two assists. Jodie Bass finished the game with 12 points, six steals, three assists and two rebounds while Kourtney Kendrick added 12 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists, Kennedy Renfrow six points, five steals, four rebounds and four assists, Brooke Eichelberger five points, four rebounds, three steals and one assist, Emma West two points, four rebounds and one steal, Faith Mesik three rebounds and two assists and Abby Pulliam with one rebound.

For Osage, Gamm had 7, Wolfe 6 and Good 5.

Boonville finished the game shooting 37 percent from the field, 32 percent from the three and 77 percent from the foul line.

In the JV game, Osage defeated Boonville 50-33.

The Lady Pirates, 5-5 overall and 0-5 in the TCC, trailed Osage 35-15 at the half and 43-22 after three.

Boonville JV coach Paul Moore said the girls played a really good team in Osage, who shot the ball well and played very disciplined on both ends of the court. “We struggled on the defensive end to get stops and turned the ball over too much on the offensive end,” Moore said.

Zoey Lang had nine points for Boonville while Alison Eichelberger added eight, Abby Fuemmeler six, Kylee Turner five, Molly Schuster and Twelva Mason two each and Payton Blank with one.

For Osage, Steen had 20 and Mayer 10.