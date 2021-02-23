Pirates prevail over Osage 92-63 in Tri-County Conference action

The Boonville Pirates basketball team surpassed the 90 point mark for the second straight game by beating School of the Osage Monday night at Osage 92-63.

The Pirates, improving to 15-7 overall and 4-2 in the Tri-County Conference, outscored Osage in three quarters and led the Indians 21-8 after one, 46-28 at the half and 63-45 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Boonville held a 29-18 scoring edge to win the game by 29.

Boonville Pirates basketball coach Mark Anderson said the Pirates had a nice road win at Osage and had six guys in double-figure scoring.

“We jumped out to a 11-0 lead from the tip and led 46-28 at halftime,” Anderson said. “Osage cut the lead to 11 at one point in the second half (52-41), but we pushed the lead back out to 32 later in the fourth quarter. I thought we moved the ball we on offense, and I thought we hit the glass well and used our size to give them problems. Our offensive possessions were pretty good, and we did a nice job of scoring in transition throughout the game tonight as well.”

Despite the 29 point win, Anderson said the team had a few defensive lapses, especially giving up a few direct drives to the basket, but for the most part it was a really solid road win. He said after putting up 116 points against Versailles, the Pirates have now scored 90 points or more in the last two games.

“We’ve now won six of our last seven games, and we seem to be playing some of our best basketball of the year as we come down the home stretch,” Anderson said.

Charlie Bronakowski finished the game with a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds along with three steals and one assist. Kayle Rice also had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds along with two assists. D.J. Wesolak chipped in 13 points, five rebounds, one steal and one assist while Lane West contributed a double-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and two steals, Luke Green with 11 points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist, Jackson Johns 10 points and four rebounds, and DaWan Lomax seven points and two assists.

Anderson said Bronakowski, whose kind of Mr. Steady for Boonville, once again led the team in scoring with 24-15 of which came in the second half. “We had five other guys in double figures, including Kayle with 16,” Anderson said. “Kayle had a really solid game for us, and he does so many things, including a lot of things that don’t necessarily show up on the stat sheet. It was good to see him have a big scoring night. Our big guys (Charlie, Lane and D.J.) and Kayle, have all been really good over the last three or four weeks, and we’ve started to establish a real inside presence and identity over that stretch.”

For Osage, Alden Drace had 21, Grant Steen 18 and Brockton McLaughlin with 11.

The Pirates also won the shooting battle by hitting 50 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from the three and 52.4 percent from the foul line. Osage shot just 39.4 percent from the field, 21.1 percent from the three and 35.7 percent from the foul line.

In the JV game, Osage defeated Boonville 62-39.

The Pirates, 1-13 overall and 0-6 in the TCC, trailed Osage 36-20 at the break and then were outscored 26-19 in the second half.

Boonville JV coach Brock Hill said the boys came out with no energy against Osage. “We only scored five in the first quarter and struggled to get defensive stops and rebounds all night,” Hill said. “We played better in the second half making a run in the third quarter. We cut the lead to 10 and started the fourth quarter down 12. We made a run behind a good third quarter defensive effort by holding Osage to seven points. We just let it go in the fourth. We didn’t play a complete game tonight. We have to be more consistent with our defensive effort and we have to start putting bodies on players and grabbing defensive rebounds. We don’t have any traditional big guys and we are never going to be the bigger team. We have to box out and rebound.”

Bentley Turner had the team high for Boonville with 11 points. Dakota Troost tossed in 10 points while Colby Caton added seven, Caidyn Hazel six, Garrett Hundley and Lawson Edwards two each and Blake Griffin with one.

For Osage, Jordan Wheichel had 20 and William Faulconer with nine.