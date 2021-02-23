Lady Bulldogs win district opener against Marceline

The New Franklin girls basketball team advanced to the second round of the Class 2 District 7 Tournament Monday night by knocking off the Marceline Tigers 38-32.

The Lady Bulldogs, the No. 5 seed in the tournament, will play top-seeded Salisbury in the semifinal round on Wednesday in Salisbury starting at 6 p.m.

While improving to 10-14 on the season, New Franklin head coach Morgan Vetter said the girls are playing tough, together and consistent. “I’m looking forward to another game and another opportunity to improve our game against Salisbury on Wednesday,” Vetter said.

Although Marceline entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed, New Franklin led the Tigers at the end of each quarter and took a 17-15 advantage into the half. The Lady Bulldogs also outscored Marceline 12-11 in the third period to maintain a one point lead after three at 28-27. Meanwhile, in the final period, New Franklin pulled away with a 10-5 scoring edge to win the game by six.

Abby Maupin and Carly Dorson combined for 29 of the team’s 38 points for New Franklin with 19 and 10 points, respectively. Campbell Cooper chipped in three while Addy Salmon and Kelsi Fair tossed in two points each and Dakota Clark and Kristen Flick with one point apiece.

For Marceline, Ramzee Bruner had 14 points and Addison Huber 10.

New Franklin also out-did Marceline at the foul line by hitting 19 of 38 shots for 50 percent compared to 2 of 9 for the Tigers for 22 percent.

In other games in the tournament on Monday, No. 2 Harrisburg girls prevailed easily over Westran 60-21 while No. 3 Glasgow upended Slater 49-35.

Glasgow will travel to Harrisburg in a semifinal matchup on Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m.