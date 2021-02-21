Pirates fall on the road against Southern Boone, 45-41

The old saying that it’s hard to beat a team three times fell right in Southern Boone’s lap Friday night in Ashland.

After beating the Eagles just 16 days earlier in the semifinal round of the Southern Boone Tournament, the Pirates may have played right into the Eagles hands on Friday with a slower tempo.

As it turned out, the pace favored SBC more than Boonville as the Eagles kept it to a 14-14 game at the half before outscoring the Pirates 31-27 in the final two periods for a 45-41 victory.

Boonville Pirates basketball coach Mark Anderson said his team just couldn’t score very much, and they couldn’t either.

“Some of it had to do with our defense, and some of it had to do with us getting the ball where it needed to go inside,” Anderson said. “We had the shots, but just couldn’t finish and the ball wouldn’t go in the basket. Southern Boone presents a lot of problems in terms of their matchup zone, and having one practice because of the road conditions played a part in a little bit. We just struggled from a lot of places that you would think would be a strength for us.”

Chase Schupp had 11 points to lead all scorers for SBC, while Gavin McDaniel chipped in 10.

For Boonville, Charlie Bronakowski was the only player in double figures with 15 points. He also had seven rebounds, one assist and one steal.

D.J. Wesolak finished the game with nine points, three steals, two rebounds and two assists, while Luke Green added eight points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals, Lane West four points, six rebounds, three steals and one assist, Jackson Johns three points and three rebounds, DaWan Lomax two points and one rebound and Kayle Rice with eight rebounds.

Boonville also shot 34 percent from the field, 28.6 percent from the three and 47.4 percent from the foul line in the game.

In the JV game, Southern Boone defeated Boonville 50-13.

The Pirates trailed SBC 30-7 at the half and 40-10 after three.

Boonville JV coach Brock Hill said the boys just flat out could not score the basketball.

“Part of the problem is that we just gave them the ball too often,” Hill said. “Too many possessions where we just turned the ball over. Southern Boone’s zone really bothered us and we couldn’t get anything easy. Goes without saying that you have to be able to score the basketball to win. In the second quarter, we just let one player go crazy. He scored 16 that quarter along by hitting four threes. He outscored our whole team for the entire game that quarter. We have to give a better defensive effort and get hands up on perimeter shooters.”

Salter paced all scorers for SBC with 23 while White had 11.

For Boonville, Caidyn Hazel finished the game with five while Colby Caton and Blake Griffin added three points each and Garrett Hundley with two points.