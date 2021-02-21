Pirates win high scoring game against Versailles in TCC, 116-99

The Boonville Pirates basketball team hit a historic moment Saturday while hosting the Versailles Tigers in Tri-County Conference action at the Windsor gymnasium.

Less than 24 hours after playing Southern Boone in Ashland, the Pirates hit the hardwood for another conference battle against the Tigers.

Except this time, Boonville doubled its scoring output for one half by scoring 60 against Versailles while putting up 14 points after two periods Friday night against Southern Boone.

Luckily, the Pirates were on the winning end against Versailles 116-99.

The win improved Boonville’s record to 14-7 overall and 3-2 in the TCC.

Boonville basketball coach Mark Anderson said he knew it was going to be that way.

“They just don’t let you breath,” Anderson said. “You can’t dictate tempo against those guys. They’re going to place at their pace and they’re going to force you to play at that pace. I thought in stretches we did a pretty good job of getting the ball where it needed to go. We talked about not match them three for three but take the two, take the layups, take the layups, and I thought for the most part we did that. We had a couple times where I wasn't crazy about a couple shots, but that's just the way it goes I guess sometimes.”

Still, the Pirates managed to lead Versailles 27-22 after first period’s end and 60-47 at the half.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that Versailles hit eight three pointers alone in the first half compared to just one for Boonville. The Tigers also tied the game once at 29-all with 6:22 left in the half after trailing by as much as 11 (24-13) in the first quarter.

The Pirates also had their moments, though, in the first half. While leading by as much as 16 (60-44) at one point late in the second quarter, Boonville also put together a string of 12 straight points in less than one minute to go up 41-29 with 5:12 left.

Luke Green had 15 in the first half for Boonville, while Lane West chipped in 14-eight of which came in the first quarter.

The second half was just as high scoring as the first half, with Boonville outscoring Versailles 29-28 in the third to go up 89-75.

The Tigers still hit four threes in the third period but even those came in spaces. Boonville, meanwhile, had only one three in the third when sophomore Jackson Johns popped a trey to start the half from the left side of the wing to make it 63-47.

Boonville also reeled off nine straight during a two minute stretch in the third to go from leading 68-56 to 77-56.

The Pirates biggest lead in the second half came at the 4:49 mark after a basket by junior D.J. Wesolak to go up by 21 at 77-56.

The fourth quarter was just a matter of formality for Boonville, who had outscored the Tigers in every quarter up until then.

The Pirates again held a 27-24 scoring edge against Versailles in the fourth with the lead never dipping below 11.

Seven players finished the game in double figures for Boonville, with Green paving the way with 23 points along with nine rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Wesolak finished the game with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists while Johns had 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists, Charlie Bronakowski 16 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals, West 16 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and four steals, DaWan Lomax 11 points and three rebounds, Kayle Rice 10 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal and Axton Nease with two assists, one rebound and one steal.

For Versailles, Eli Gulyayev had 21 points while Kyle Bartlett and Ryder Williams added 20 points each and Seth Newton with 16.

The Pirates also out-did Versailles in everything but free throw shooting by hitting 56.2 percent of their shots from the field and 33.3 percent from three. Versailles shot 41.3 percent from the field and 30.9 percent from the three while attempting 55 treys. The Tigers also shot 69.6 percent from the foul line compared to just 36.1 percent for Boonville.

In the JV game, Versailles defeated Boonville 45-39.

The Pirates, dropping to 1-12 overall and 0-5 in the TCC, trailed Versailles 28-12 at the half before rallying back with a 27-17 advantage in the final two periods.

Boonville JV coach Brock Hill said much better effort tonight than what was given yesterday against Southern Boone.

“I was frustrated at half because I felt like once again we came out with no energy,” Hill said. “We were just flat and at times looked like we didn’t want to be there. We were down 28-12 at half. After half we came out and pressed them full court and made some things happen. We outscored them 21-7 in the third period. After tying the game up we ended the quarter down two at 35-33. We just couldn’t get it done in the fourth. Versailles made plays down the stretch and we didn’t. I still feel like if we would have played the first two quarters the way we did the last two quarters we would have won this game comfortably. We have to come to play for all four quarters if we expect to be successful.”

Bentley Turner led all scorers in the game for Boonville with 12 points. Garrett Hundley and Caidyn Hazel chipped in nine while Colby Caton added seven and Tucker Lorenz with two.

For Versailles, Tyrus Ollison had 11 and Jaxon Marshall 10.