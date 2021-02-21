Lady Tigers win regular season finale against Slater, 49-33; boys lose 75-42

The Pilot Grove girls basketball team avoided a two-game skid by beating the Slater Wildcats in a regular season finale game Friday night in Pilot Grove 49-33.

The Lady Tigers, improving to 14-8 on the season and 5-3 in the CAC, outscored Slater in three out of the four quarters and led 14-5 after one, 24-12 at the break and 40-18 after three. Slater held a 15-9 advantage in the fourth period.

Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke said a much better showing by the girls tonight.

“I’m glad that we were able to respond after a bad game on Thursday,” Fricke said. “I told the girls before the game, it doesn’t matter how many times you get knocked down, so long as you get back up one more time. If you fall, fall on your back, so at least when you hit the bottom, you can see how far you have to go to rise back up. Just a good, collected, team effort. Emma Sleeper led us with 18 points. She had a hot start scoring 11 of those points in the first quarter. All together we had eight girls able to see the ball go in the bucket tonight. I love to see the balance and willingness to share the ball.

“I’ll have to go back and stat the film, but Grace Phillips had many memorable passes tonight, setting the table for her teammates to score. It wouldn’t be hard for me to believe she had 10 plus assists. It definitely gives me as a coach a better feeling going into district play. Now it’s all about one step at a time. Survive and advance. Push through as long as you can to make a postseason run. I’m excited for the opportunity we have.”

Emma Sleeper had the game high for Pilot Grove with 18, while Leah Vollrath added seven, Marci Lammers six, Natalie Glenn five, Grace Phillips and Ava Hoff each with four, Grace Peterson three and Danae Lammers two.

For Slater, Tanlea Grimes had 10 points.

As for the Pilot Grove boys basketball team, they had a little different game against the state-ranked Wildcats while finishing on the wrong side of a 75-42 score.

The Tigers, dropping to 9-14 overall and 2-6 in the CAC, trailed Slater 45-22 at the half and 59-35 after three.

Pilot Grove coach Derek Skaggs said the boys simply lost to a great team tonight.

“Nothing for our kids to hand their heads about,” Skaggs said. “We got to do a couple of things here in the last two nights such as recognize our seniors and get back on the court. It’s time for us to move onto districts, where everyone starts the new season.”

Keegan Zdybel had 19 points and Jakorie Terrill 18 to lead all scorers for Slater.

For Pilot Grove, Bailey Quint tossed in 13, Hayden Krumm nine, Bo Vinson eight, Dalton Hazlett six and Luke Kollmeyer, Dylan Schupp and Seth Blumhorst each with two.

The Pilot Grove boys, the No. 4 seed in the Class 1 District 9 Tournament, is scheduled to host fifth-seeded Prairie Home on Monday, Feb. 22 in Pilot Grove. The winner of that game will then play top-seeded Leeton on Wednesday, Feb. 24 in Leeton starting at 6 p.m.