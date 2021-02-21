Lady Dragons win CCAA title with win over Calvary Lutheran

The Bunceton Lady Dragons basketball team captured the CCAA title by beating Calvary Lutheran Friday night in Bunceton 62-49.

The Lady Dragons, who finished 3-0 in league play, trailed Calvary Lutheran 32-17 at the break before rallying back with a 45-17 advantage in the final two periods.

Bunceton coach Dustin Ray said with a slow start on both sides of the ball, the girls found themselves in a pretty good hole going into halftime. “These girls gathered themselves and came out and exploded on offense,” Ray said. “We played one of our best halves of the season. That half clinched the conference championship and I could not be more proud of this group of girls.”

Madison Brown had 23 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and three assists to lead the Lady Dragons.

Maggie Wood finished the game with 14 points, six rebounds, six steals and three assists, while Madelynn Myers added 11 points, four rebounds and one steal, Maddie Brandes seven points, seven rebounds and two assists, Kelsey Watson seven points, three assists, two rebounds and one steal and Kylee Myers with six rebounds and one assist.