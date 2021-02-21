Lady Pirates win third straight over Southern Boone with 58-46 victory

The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team accomplished not just one feat but two Friday night on the road against Southern Boone.

While beating the Lady Eagles for the third time this team 58-46 to improve to 19-2 overall and 5-0 in the TCC, the Boonville girls also gave head coach Jaryt Hunziker his 300th career win.

With a career mark of 300-145, Hunziker is currently 190-49 in his tenure at Boonville.

After the win over SBC, Hunziker said he just wanted to thank all of his former players for their part in sharing this 300 win milestone with him. “Without great players, who are dedicated to our program, this would never have been reached,” Hunziker said. “Thank you all.”

With just one game left in conference play to win their first ever TCC title in three years, the Lady Pirates came out and outscored SBC in three out of the four quarters of play.

Boonville led SBC 20-12 after one and 32-17 at the break. However, in the third quarter, the Lady Eagles made a dent in Boonville’s lead by outscoring the Pirates 15-10 to make it 42-32. Meanwhile, in the fourth, Boonville held a 16-14 advantage to win the game by 12.

Hunziker said sometimes it’s tough to beat a team three times in a season and even harder when that team is Southern Boone. “With us having limited practice this week due to the weather, the girls responded tonight and did an unbelievable job throughout,” Hunziker said. “The defense stepped it up down the stretch and got some key stops when we needed them. I’m just so proud of the fight we have this season, especially on the road in some tough environments.”

Addi Brownfield led three players in double figures for Boonville with 20 points along with six assists, three rebounds and three steals.

Jodie Bass finished the game with 16 points, two rebounds and one steal, while Kennedy Renfrow added 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals, Kourtney Kendrick eight points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists, Brooke Eichelberger two points, seven rebounds and two assists and Emma West with one point, three rebounds and one steal.

The Lady Pirates also finished the game, shooting 52 percent from the field, 25 percent from the three-point arc and 64 percent from the foul line.

For Southern Boone, Jersee Wren had 18, Trinity Schupp 9, Bukowsky 8 and Mariah Prince 7.

In the JV game, Southern Boone defeated Boonville 45-35.

The Lady Pirates, 5-4 overall and 0-4 in the TCC, trailed Southern Boone throughout as the Eagles took a 23-12 lead into the half. Southern Boone also outscored Boonville 14-9 in the third to extend the lead to 37-21. Meanwhile, in the fourth period, the Lady Pirates held a 14-9 advantage.

Boonville JV coach Paul Moore said a much better showing by the girls tonight.

Moore said after another small layoff due to the weather, the girls were challenged by a very tough, physical opponent in Southern Boone.

“We got off to a slow start offensively in the first half, but our defense allowed us to get some steals and opportunities in transition in the second half,” Moore said. “We battled the entire way and were able to force them into some difficult shots. However, we couldn’t get the rebounds we needed to in key situations, and that prevented us from closing the gap further. Southern Boone did a nice job of stopping our runs and hitting shots when they needed it. Our girls did a great job of fighting their way back into it, but we came up just a bit short.”

Emily DeHaas had 24 to lead all scorers for SBC.

For Boonville, Alison Eichelberger finished the game with 14 while Abby Pulliam had seven, Abby Fuemmeler five, Payten Black four, Zoey Lang and Kylee Turner two each and Molly Schuster with one.