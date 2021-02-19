Bunceton girls, Prairie Home boys win on Senior Night against Jamestown

Bunceton with Prairie Home girls basketball coach Dustin Ray knew the best remedy for his team was to get back on the basketball court.

Having last played on February 5 at Chamois, Ray had a feeling that his team may come out a little rusty Thursday night against Jamestown.

But what he didn’t expect was for the Lady Dragons to trail Jamestown by four (31-26) at the break. As it turned out, Bunceton reminded Ray why they earned a top 10 ranking in Class 1 by outscoring the Eagles 45-26 in the second half for a 71-57 victory.

As for the Prairie Home with Bunceton boys, they overcame the third quarter curse to edge Jamestown in a nailbiter in Prairie Home 57-56.

While improving to 15-5 overall and 2-0 in the CCAA conference, Bunceton girls coach Dustin Ray said the last time he saw the girls was 13 days ago.

“We haven’t practiced and I have barely even talked to them on the phone,” Bunceton said of his player. “I knew we would come out a little rough and really the whole first half was about knocking off the rust. I told them we had to find our mojo and get our swagger back. But then in the second half, we started to play like the team of old before the layover.”

Having four players in double figures also helps. Sophomore Madison Brown, who was hampered by foul trouble all night, led the Lady Dragons late in the game with a team-high 18 points. Maddie Brandes chipped in 17 after returning from a horrific fall late in the first quarter, while Madelynn Myers added 16 and Kelsey Watson with 12. Maggie Wood tossed in seven and Kylee Myers with one.

The Lady Dragons also had some uncertainity as to whether they would play with six players or five after Brandes injury. However, after returning in the late in second quarter, the senior came back to score nine points in the second half.

Ray said Brandes is a warrior much like all the other girls. “We have played with six players pretty much all season, so each one of them is a vital member to this group,” Ray said.

Ray needed all six players to get the job done in the second half. While leading only once in the first half after a three by senior Madelynn Myers to make it 3-2, the Lady Dragons pretty much played from behind the rest of the way-at least for the next quarter and a half.

Jamestown led 13-11 after one and built a five point cushion on three different occasions in the second quarter to go up at the half 31-26.

But then the Lady Dragons kicked it into high gear in the third quarter by outscoring Jamestown 22-12 to lead 48-43.

The fourth quarter was just a matter of taking care of business, which Bunceton pretty much did by opening the period on a 8-2 run to extend the lead to 56-45. And while outscoring the Eagles 23-14 in the fourth, Bunceton also closed the final minute and 44 seconds on a 7-0 run to win the game by 14.

Brown scored 16 of her 18 points in the second half with 14 coming in the final period.

For Jamestown, Ginna Meisenheimer and Maddie Sedgwick each had 21 points while Annabelle Sumner added five, Jolene Sorrels four and Anna Eddy with one.

Bunceton also won the battle at the foul line by hitting 20 of 33 shots compared to just 19 of 28 for Jamestown.

As for the Prairie Home with Bunceton boys basketball team, they also felt the effects of not playing for almost two weeks.

The difference being is that Prairie Home trailed by just two (14-12) after first period’s end before rallying back with a 15-12 advantage in the second quarter to lead by one at 27-26.

Prairie Home coach Trever Huth said Jamestown came out and controlled the time and boards early on but then the Panthers fought back and took a 27-26 lead at the half on a three by senior Blane Petsel.

“I thought we played pretty well to start the game,” Huth said. “It was Senior Night for the boys, so I know they wanted to come out strong. And then when Blane hit the three at the buzzer to end the first half, I thought that gave us some momentum going into the second half. The third quarter has always been our achilles heel but for the first time we actually outscored Jamestown 14-8 and I really think that set the tone for the fourth to start off with.”

It worked. Not only did the Panthers outscore Jamestown by six in the third, they also added their second buzzer shot when senior Jason Burnett hit a three with no time left to extend the lead to seven at 41-34.

As it turned out, Burnett’s basket was huge at the time as Jamestown came back and erased a nine point deficit on two different occasions by reeling off 11 straight during a two minute stretch to go up 51-49 with 1:49 left.

Jamestown outscored Prairie Home 22-16 in the final period.

With the lead changing four times in the last minute and 36 seconds, the Eagles looked to be in good shape up 56-55 with 8.3 seconds left after hitting 2 of 2 foul shots. But then after committing a costly foul with 3.5 seconds remaining, Petsel nailed both shots for Prairie Home to give the Panthers a one point lead at 57-56. The Eagles got a good look at the basket right before the buzzer from the left side of the wing for a three but fell short to end the game.

Huth said the Panthers took both some bad and quick shots that they weren’t taking beforehand, and that ended up letting Jamestown back in the game.

“Letting them score 22 points in the fourth obviously is not a good thing, but when it came down to the end of the game, we got the boys we wanted to have the ball in their hands and ended up making our free throws to win the game,” Huth said. “It was just a good all around win for us on Senior Night.”

Hunter Shuffield paced all scorers in the game for Prairie Home with 15. Blane Petsel chipped in 12, Jason Burnett 10, Dillon Alpers eight, Peyton Pitts six, Oliver Lock four and Layne Brandes with two.

For Jamestown, Travis Barbour had 15, Cole Higgins 12 and Bradley Schoenthal with 11.