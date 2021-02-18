Kendrick nominated to McDonald's All-American Game

Boonville senior Kourtney Kendrick will join three other mid-Missouri area high school basketball players nominated to the McDonald’s All-American Games in 2021.

Kendrick, a four-year starter for the Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team, is currently averaging 10.6 points per game along with 6.9 rebounds per game, 3.1 steals per game and 3.1 assists per game. Kendrick is also shooting 35 percent from the field and 64 percent from the foul line for the season.

These four players join a list of more than 700 top girls and boys high school seniors from across the country.

The local players nominated for the 2021 McDonald’s All American Games final roster are:

Kourtney Kendrick Boonville High School Boonville, Missouri

Lindsey Byers Helias Catholic High School Jefferson City, Missouri

Sarrah Linthacum Jefferson City High School Jefferson City, Missouri

Hannah Nilges Jefferson City High School Jefferson City, Missouri

In keeping with the storied tradition, the final team roster of 48 players will be named later this month.

But, much like the senior year seasons of these athletes, commemorating these players will look different this year due to COVID-19. McDonald’s made the difficult decision to forego in-person Games after consulting with health and safety experts and will honor the 2021 class through a virtual celebration. This decision was made in the interest of protecting the health and safety of student athletes, their families and event staff. However, being named a McDonald's All American is about so much more than the game; it is a once in a lifetime achievement for high school seniors.

McDonald’s is committed to giving the incredible student-athletes who are named to the final team the recognition they deserve for their accomplishments and dedication to the game of basketball. Despite the state of the 2021 Games, they are legends and will be All Americans for life. Details of the virtual celebration will be shared soon.

“This year, the 2021 class of nominees has continued to make an impact both on and off the court, and all of us who own and Operate McDonald’s restaurants in the Mid-Missouri area are so proud of these athletes. We are just thrilled to have them representing us from the Mid-Missouri area as nominees for the 2021 McDonald’s All American Games final roster,” said Ryan Ruprecht, Local Jefferson City area McDonald’s Owner/Operator representing all Mid-Missouri Owner/Operators including: Rusty & Stephani Marshall Rice and Mark Mehle.

This year’s talent is spread coast-to-coast, with nominees representing 44 states and the District of Columbia. High school players from Texas received the most nominations (87), followed by Florida (58) and California (57). Alumni of the nation’s premier high school basketball showcase include Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Maya Moore, Candace Parker, A’ja Wilson and many more.

A complete list of 2021 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees is available at mcdaag.com.