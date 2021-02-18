Six Boonville volleyball players named to academic all-state team

Boonville girls volleyball coach Dina Herzog said six members of the 2020 squad were recently recogned for receiving academic all-state.

Herzog said these six members had a cumulative GPA of 3.6 or higher.

Receiving academic all-state for the Lady Pirates volleyball team were: Sophi Waibel, Addi Brownfield, Hope Mesik, Lillian Rohrbach, Madison Smith and Genae Hodge.

The requirements for academic All-State is 3.6 cumulative GPA from athletes entire career (include 2020 first semester), and must have played in 75 percent of varsity matches.

Herzog said the Lady Pirates volleyball team was also recogned for receiving a GPA of 3.675.