Six Boonville softball players named to academic all-state team

Six members of the Boonville Lady Pirates softball team were recently recognized for receiving academic all-state by the Missouri Softball Coaches Association for the 2020 season.

To receive academic all-state the player had to be on varsity, play in at least 70 percent of the games and possess a GPA of 3.70.

Receiving academic all-state for the Boonville Lady Pirates softball team were: Brooke Eichelberger, Olivia Eichelberger, Abby Pulliam, Faith Mesik, Rachel Massa and Jordyn Fuemmeler.

The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team also earned the distinction of academic all-state with a cumulative GPA of 3.47.

The requirement for team academic all-state is 3.3 or above.