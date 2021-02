Sports Calendar

Thursday, Feb. 18

Boonville JVB-JVG at Southern Boone, 6 p.m.

Bunceton girls, Prairie Home boys vs. Jamestown at Prairie Home, 6 p.m.

Glasgow boys and girls at New Franklin, 5 p.m.

Slater boys and girls at Pilot Grove, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

Boonville girls boys at Southern Boone, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20

Class 1 District 7 Tournament: Northwest girls at Pilot Grove, 4 p.m.; Sacred Heart girls at Bunceton, 4 p.m.

Class 2 District 7 Tournament: New Franklin boys at Slater, 6 p.m.