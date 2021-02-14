Pilot Grove girls, New Franklin boys prevail in CAC

The Pilot Grove girls and the New Franklin boys basketball teams couldn’t have scripted its games any better Saturday in a make up game at New Franklin.

With the weather less than ideal outside, the Lady Tigers put on a clinic inside by leading New Franklin from the second quarter on en route to a 51-43 victory.

As for the New Franklin boys basketball team, they led Pilot Grove from start to finish for a convincing 49-34 victory.

The Lady Tigers, 13-7 overall and 4-2 in the CAC, actually trailed New Franklin after one period 6-3. But it was all roses after that as Pilot Grove held a 21-14 advantage at the half. The Lady Tigers also outscored New Franklin 27-23 in the final two periods.

Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke said both teams really had to regroup after a poor scoring first quarter. “Luckily, we did in fact bounce back into a 21 point quarter,” Fricke said. “Emma Sleeper went off for 10 in that quarter and then came back after halftime and got another 12 in the third. She ended up with a game high 25 points. Emma is just a really good example of how the points just add up after a while because she is always being aggressive to the rim. Her and Grace Phillips are the kind of players that can fill it up quick and not even realize it, which is just a compliment to them for being a good teammates.

“They don’t care who ends up with the most points, so long as the team comes away with the win, they’re happy. Tonight was just Emma’s night. We had to play through a little bit of foul trouble. Overall, coming off a week without a game, I’m pleased.”

Emma Sleeper was the only player in double figures for Pilot Grove with 25 points. Marci Lammers chipped in seven while Grace Phillips had six, Danae Lammers five and Leah Vollrath and Ava Hoff each with four.

For New Franklin, who dropped to 8-14 overall and 3-4 in the CAC, Carly Dorson had a big game offensively with 21 points. Abby Maupin chipped in nine while Addy Salmon added six, Madelyn Chaney five and Dakota Clark with two.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said the girls had good runs and stretches but had too many mistakes to make up for the difference. “This team is always growing and improving,” Vetter said. “We look forward to the week ahead and districts to follow.”

As for the New Franklin boys, they led Pilot Grove at the end of each quarter and took a 27-14 lead in the half. The Bulldogs also outscored Pilot Grove 22-20 in the second half.

New Franklin coach Ross Dobson said he thought the effort and focus was excellent for the third game in three days. “We really showed up on the defensive end and had contributions from a lot of people on the offensive side of the ball,” Dobson said.

Tysen Dowell had the high game for New Franklin with 12 points. Clayton Wilmsmeyer chipped in 10, Blake Evans seven, Brett Boggs and Owen Armentrout six each, Caleb Hull five and Tanner Bishop with three.

Hayden Krumm led Pilot Grove with seven.