New Franklin boys win, girls lose against Community

Since coming off quarantine on Monday, February 2, the New Franklin boys basketball team has been perfect.

With wins over Glasgow, Jamestown and Brunswick, the Bulldogs had a chance to make it four in a row Thursday night in a rescheduled game against Community.

Although the Trojans came into the game much improved since the New Franklin Tournament, they were no match against the Bulldogs for approximately 12 minutes in the second half as New Franklin pulled away for a 54-40 victory.

As for the New Franklin girls, they played right with state-ranked Community for about a quarter and a half before the turnover bug showed its ugly face for the rest of the game in a 50-31 defeat.

New Franklin head coach Ross Dobson said his team is still just looking one game at a time.

“We come back and play Sturgeon on Friday and then have a game against Pilot Grove on Saturday, so we’re not worried about what kind of streak we’re on or anything like that,” Dobson said. “We’re just focused on the next game. I thought everyone as a whole stood out tonight defensively. We worked as a group. We missed a few box outs here and there, but defensively it was a whole group team effort.”

New Franklin improved to 11-5 overall while Community dropped to 2-17.

However, the first half was anything but a blowout as Community led 17-16 after first period’s end behind the hot shooting of freshman Mason Carroll, who had three of the team’s five three pointers.

The Trojans also put up three threes in the second quarter but was outscored by New Franklin 12-9 to trail by two (28-26) at the break.

Dobson said he thought Community shot the ball really well in the first half and that kind of kept them in the game.

“I think they had 26 points in the first half and 24 of those were from the three,” Dobson said, “and that’s with a hand in their face, so you can’t complain about that.”

The third quarter was also back and forth with New Franklin leading by as much as seven early only to have Community come back and tie the game at 34-all with 4:26 left. However, over the last four minutes and four seconds, the Bulldogs couldn’t seem to miss while reeling off 11 straight to go up 45-34.

The Bulldogs also scored the first-three points of the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 48-34.

Community never got any closer than nine as New Franklin closed out the game on a 6-1 run for the win.

Tysen Dowell led seven players in scoring for New Franklin with 22 points. Clayton Wilmsmeyer chipped in 13, Owen Armentrout and Caleb Hull six each, Tanner Bishop four, Brett Boggs two and Keaton Eads with one.

For Community, Mason Carroll had 17 and Josh Thomas 10.

As for the New Franklin girls, they did everything in their power to try and slow down the Trojans.

And for eight minutes and 24 seconds it worked as the Lady Bulldogs led 11-9. Unfortunately for New Franklin, they couldn’t find an answer for Community’s Alexis Welch or Brianna Beamer, who combined for 30 of the team’s 50 points.

New Franklin also struggled to take care of the ball in the first half with 17 turnovers, which led to Community leading 26-14 at the break.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said the girls started off with a strong lead against a tough opponent. “We had some good looks early, but struggled taking care of the ball before the end of the half,” Vetter said. “However, we still managed to battle and play well in the second half but fell short.”

Community outscored New Franklin 24-17 in the second half to improve to 18-1 on the season. New Franklin fell to 7-13 overall and 2-3 in the CAC.

Alexis Welch had 16 to lead all scorers for Community while Beamer added 14.

For New Franklin, who was 15 of 23 from the foul line, Carly Dorson had 10, Abby Maupin eight, Madelyn Chaney six and Addy Salmon five.