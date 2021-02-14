Lady Pirates win on the road against California Pintos, 54-50

The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team may have some fixing to do after letting a 12 point lead slip away in the third quarter only to hold on against the California Pintos for a 54-50 victory.

While improving to 18-2 overall and 4-0 in the Tri-County Conference, the Lady Pirates have now won five straight.

Boonville Lady Pirates basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker said the last couple of years the team has gotten out to great starts against California, which helped build their confidence and play off the intensity throughout the game.

“We did the same again tonight, which ended up being so important since California narrowed our double-digit lead to one possession late in the game,” Hunziker said. “I must do a better job getting our girls mentally ready for those moments when teams make a run. There were moments during that time, where we made mistakes when we were trying to be patient than there were other moments when we looked panicked and in too much of a hurry to shoot. We need to remember what got us the lead and just relax in order to get great possession after great possession ending in a good shot. Today’s game gave us another learning opportunity, which we will take advantage of down the road when faced with adversity again.”

Needless to say, there was no adversity early on-at least in the first quarter-as Boonville led California 21-9. However, in the second quarter, the Lady Pirates may have taken their foot off the pedal a little bit as Pintos stormed back with a 17-13 advantage to cut the lead to eight at 34-26. Meanwhile, in the third period, Boonville regained its footing just in time by outscoring California 14-9 to go up 47-35. As it turned out, the 12 point lead turned out to be a blessing as the Pintos rallied back again with a 15-6 scoring edge in the final period to cut the lead back to four.

Addi Brownfield led all scorers for Boonville with 21 points on 8 of 13 shooting from the field and 5 of 8 from the foul line. Brownfield also had four steals, three rebounds and two assists in the game.

Jodie Bass and Kourtney Kendrick each had 10 points. Bass also finished the game with two steals, two assists and one rebound, while Kendrick had five rebounds and one steal. Kennedy Renfrow chipped in eight points, six steals, three rebounds and two assists while Brooke Eichelberger added four points, four steals, three assists and three rebounds, and Emma West with one point, five rebounds and one steal.

The Lady Pirates also finished the game shooting 42 percent from the field, 19 percent from the three-point arc and 58 percent from the foul line (19-33).

For California, Friedrich had 11, Tristan Porter with 10, Lage 9 and Hill 8.

As for the Boonville girls junior varsity basketball team, they came up on the short end against California 44-38.

The Lady Pirates, dropping to 5-3 overall and 0-3 in the TCC, trailed California 13-7 after one, 18-13 at the half and 32-27 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Pintos outscored Boonville 12-11 to win the game by six.

Boonville JV coach Paul Moore said he knew this would be a tough matchup after having an 18-day layoff and coming back against a quality conference opponent.

“We started off slow shooting the ball, but our defense gave us a chance to climb back into it in the second half,” Moore said. “Once we got into a rhythm offensively, we were able to compete. The best part of our offense today was that we were very balanced, and everyone was able to chip in something. The thing that beat us in the end was rebounding and not being able to get those key stops. However, I’m proud of the way the girls battled through fatigue in a physically demanding game. We can take a lot of positives out of this outcome, even with a loss.”

Rorbach had the team high for California with 9 points while Butts and Asmus added 7 points apiece.

For Boonville, Alison Eichelberger chipped in 10 points while Abby Fuemmeler added nine, Zoey Lang five, Payten Black, Molly Schuster and Twelva Mason each with four and Abby Pulliam with two.