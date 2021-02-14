Lady Bulldogs win on Homecoming against Sturgeon, boys lose

The New Franklin girls basketball team needed a game like Friday’s Homecoming game against the Sturgeon Bulldogs.

After losing by 19 one night earlier against state-ranked Community, the Lady Bulldogs came back and put on a clinic for 32 minutes against Sturgeon while leading from start to finish for a 50-24 victory.

New Franklin, 8-13 overall and 3-3 in the CAC, opened the game with a 12-2 first-quarter lead against Sturgeon and then outscored the Bulldogs 11-2 in the second period to go into the half on top 23-4. New Franklin also dominated the second half by outscored Sturgeon 27-20 for the 26 point win.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said this was a great team win.

“I’m very proud for the solid play on offense and defense throughout the game,” Vetter said. “Everybody contributed and did their part.”

Junior Abby Maupin more than did her part by equalling Sturgeon’s total with 24 points. Carly Dorson finished the game with 10 points while Kelsi Fair added four, Madelyn Chaney, Campbell Cooper and Emma Rice each with three, Addy Salmon with two and Kristen Flick with one.

For Sturgeon, Madison Perry had the team high with six points while Grace Thomas chipped in five.

New Franklin also converted at the foul line by hitting on 9 of 12 shots.

As for the New Franklin boys, they had a little tougher time while trailing Sturgeon 17-13 after one and 33-23 at the break. The Bulldogs, however, cut into the lead in the third quarter by outscoring Sturgeon 16-13 to make it a seven point ballgame at 46-39. Unfortunately for New Franklin, they were unable to sustain any momentum going into the final period as Sturgeon came back with a 15-11 advantage for the 11 point win.

New Franklin coach Ross Dobson said the team had difficulty with rebounding against a decently sized Sturgeon team. “We had some breakdowns in defensive rotations that allowed Sturgeon to get some easy baskets,” Dobson said. “That was our second game with 24 hours and you could tell our focus wasn’t all the way there.”

Jacob Brooks paced all scorers in the game for Sturgeon with 20 points.

For New Franklin, Tysen Dobson tossed in 19 while Brett Boggs added 11, Tanner Bishop 10, Clayton Wilmsmeyer and Keaton Eads each with three and Caleb Hull and Owen Armentrout with two points apiece.