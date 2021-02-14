Hahn, Flippin and Offineer qualify for sectional tournament

For doing their part Saturday during the Class 2 District 7 Tournament at Chillicothe, Boonville wrestlers Peyton Hahn, Xavier Flippin and Gaige Offineer will move on to the sectional round on Saturday, February 27 at Excelsior Springs High School.

Hahn finished second in the 220 pound weight class, while Flippin placed third at 152 and Offineer fourth at 285.

In the final team standings, Odessa placed first with 163 points while Kirksville finished second with 159, Oak Grove third at 157, Chillicothe fourth at 124.5, Moberly fifth at 115, Marshall sixth at 61 and Boonville seventh at 33.

Boonville Pirates wrestling coach Justin Hahn said it’s not the finish that he had hoped for but they did some good things.

“I will say that the kids wrestled hard and that some kids had their best matches of the year,” Hahn said. “We just didn't get the results we wanted. We were placed in a stacked district this year and it showed. The good news is we return six of the eight guys that we took to districts next season.

“We had matches today get away from us that we should have won. We had matches that we got down big and came back in to make it close. We were also winning some matches that we ended up losing. I need to do a better job of having the kids prepared for those situations and win these types of matches.”

Hahn can’t fault his son, Peyton. Undefeated going into the tournament, Hahn’s only loss came in the championship against No. 1 seeded Zander Brinegar of Oak Grove.

Brinegar, who was 31-0 entering the match, won 3-2 over Hahn. However, in his previous matches, Hahn drew a bye in the quarterfinal round and then won 3-1 over Moberly’s Jarrett Kinder in the semis.

Hahn is currently 24-1 on the season.

Hahn said Peyton wrestled well in tough district. “In his district, he had the number 1,2 and 3 ranked wrestlers in the state,” Hahn said. “In the semis, he beat the No. 3 ranked wrestler 3-1 and then lost a close match against Brinegar in the finals. Peyton wrestled well but just made few mistakes that we couldn't overcome. Peyton was ranked No. 1 in the state on one poll and No. 2 on the other poll. Zander was the kid that was ranked above him on the poll. Peyton can beat him, but he will have to wrestle a perfect match.”

As the No. 4 seed going into the tournament, Flippin knew his chances of advancing were 50-50.

As it turned out, the freshman grappler ended up finishing 3-1 in the tournament with a fall in the quarterfinals against Gabriel Reyes of Marshall in 51 seconds and a 6-2 decision over Dakotah Courtney of Marshall in the third place match. Flippin’s only loss came in the semifinals against No. 1 Carson Smith of Oak Grove 4-0. Flippin received a bye in the consolation semifinals.

Hahn said Flippin had a good tournament and placed above his seed.

“Xavier was seeded 4th and placed third,” Hahn said. Xavier has been working hard all year and it is paying off. Xavier had a close decision with the No. 1 seed and beat the No. 2 seed to take third place.”

As for Offineer, he finished the tournament at 2-2 but could have easily been 3-1 if not for an injury default in the third place match.

Like Hahn and Flippin, Offineer won his quarterfinal match against Christian Peniston of Chillicothe 4-1. Then, after losing in the semifinals by fall to Caleb Groff of Oak Grove in 7 seconds, Offineer received a bye in the consolation semifinals.

Hahn said Offineer took fourth place in a bracket with four returning state qualifiers. “Gaige beat the kid from Chillicothe, who was a returning state qualifier,” Hahn said. “That kid beat Gaige last season. Gaige was injured in his wrestleback semis and couldn't wrestle in the third and fourth place match.”

Boonville took a total of eight wrestlers to districts.

Hayden Mendez (106), Chase Amos (132), Brayden McFarland (145), Tyson White (160), and Rhyder Comegys (182) all finished 1-2 in the tournament