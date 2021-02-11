MSHSAA adds sectional tournament to wrestling this year

Columbia, Mo.- The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) has announced a modified schedule for its postseason wrestling championships. These modifications include changes to some dates as well as a change in the championships location.

As announced earlier, the number of districts was expanded from four (4) to eight (8). A sectional round was also added to the post-season. The MSHSAA championships will be broken down into five (5) individual tournaments, one for each boys classification and the girls classification. Each event will be conducted in one day.

To comply with NFHS wrestling rules regarding maximum number of matches in a day, the number of qualifiers in each weight class will be reduced to twelve (12). The top four finishers in each weight class from each district will qualify for the sectional round. The top three finishers from each weight class at each of the four sectionals will qualify for the state championships.

Due to questions and uncertainty of venue/facility availability relative to COVID-19, the 2021 wrestling championships will be held at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Mo.

The current postseason schedule, listed below, is subject to change if deemed necessary due to encountering any unknown or unpredicted variables relative to COVID-19 precautions.

Girls District Tournaments: February 5-6, 2021

Boys District Tournaments: February 13, 2021

Girls Sectional Tournaments: February 20, 2021

Boys Sectional Tournaments: February 27, 2021

State Wrestling Championships: March 9-13, 20202