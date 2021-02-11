Missouri Media Basketball Polls announced
1 Platte Valley
2 Leeton
3 Walnut Grove
4 Community R-6
5 Otterville
6 North Shelby
7 Stanberry
8 Meadville
9 South Iron
10 Norborne
Class 2
1 Wellington-Napoleon
2 Richland
3 Blue Eye
4 Oran
5 College Heights
6 Greenfield
7 Schuyler County
8 Bishop Leblond
9 Crane
10 Polo
Class 3
1 Monroe City
2 Skyline
3 Miller
4 Tipton
5 Sparta
6 South Callaway
7 West County
8 Twin Rivers
9 Strafford
10 Steelville
Class 4
1 Vashon
2 Central (Park Hills)
3 Hollister
4 Maryville
5 Boonville
6 Mt. Vernon
7 Fatima
8 Doniphan
9 Central (New Madrid County)
10 Macon
Class 5
1 Willard
2 St. Pius X (Kansas City)
3 West Plains
4 Helias Catholic
5 Whitfield
6 Cardinal Ritter
7 Union
8 Rolla
9 Cape Notre Dame
10 Carl Junction
Class 6
1 Incarnate Word
2 Kickapoo
3 Jefferson City
4 Rock Bridge
5 Blue Springs
6 Staley
7 Francis Howell Central
8 Webster Groves
9 Marquette
10 Holt
1 South Iron
2 Mound City
3 Lockwood
4 Winston
5 Chadwick
6 Northwest (Mendon)
7 Golden City
8 Leeton
9 Thomas Jefferson Independent
10 Novinger
Class 2
1 Lakeland
2 Crane
3 Campbell
4 Mid-Buchanan
5 Oran
8 NE Cairo
7 Westran
6 Bishop LeBlond
9 Smithton
10 Gallatin
Class 3
1 Hartville
2 Greenwood
3 Monroe City
4 Thayer
5 Summit Christian Academy
6 Christian (O'Fallon)
7 Strafford
8 Skyline
9 Lafayette County
10 Iberia
Others receiving votes: Charleston, Linn
Class 4
1 Vashon
2 Central (New Madrid County)
3 MICDS
4 East Newton
5 Center
6 Miller Career Academy
7 St. Michael the Archangel
8 Blair Oaks
9 Hollister
10 Father Tolton
Class 5
1 Cardinal Ritter
2 DeSmet
3 St. Dominic
4 Platte County
5 University City
6 Logan Rogersville
7 Warrensburg
8 Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)
9 Mexico
10 Webb City
Class 6
1 Chaminade
2 Kickapoo
3 Staley
4 Nixa
5 CBC
6 Park Hill
7 Pattonville
8 Webster Groves
9 Liberty
10 Ft. Zumwalt North