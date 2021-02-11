SUBSCRIBE NOW
Missouri Media Basketball Polls announced

Chris Bowie
Boonville Daily News

1 Platte Valley

2 Leeton

3 Walnut Grove

4 Community R-6

5 Otterville

6 North Shelby

7 Stanberry

8 Meadville

9 South Iron

10 Norborne

Class 2

1 Wellington-Napoleon

2 Richland

3 Blue Eye

4 Oran

5 College Heights

6 Greenfield

7 Schuyler County

8 Bishop Leblond

9 Crane

10 Polo

Class 3

1 Monroe City

2 Skyline

3 Miller

4 Tipton

5 Sparta

6 South Callaway

7 West County

8 Twin Rivers

9 Strafford

10 Steelville

Class 4

1 Vashon

2 Central (Park Hills)

3 Hollister

4 Maryville

5 Boonville

6 Mt. Vernon

7 Fatima

8 Doniphan

9 Central (New Madrid County)

10 Macon

Class 5

1 Willard

2 St. Pius X (Kansas City)

3 West Plains

4 Helias Catholic

5 Whitfield

6 Cardinal Ritter

7 Union

8 Rolla

9 Cape Notre Dame

10 Carl Junction

Class 6

1 Incarnate Word

2 Kickapoo

3 Jefferson City

4 Rock Bridge

5 Blue Springs

6 Staley

7 Francis Howell Central

8 Webster Groves

9 Marquette

10 Holt

1 South Iron

2 Mound City

3 Lockwood

4 Winston

5 Chadwick

6 Northwest (Mendon)

7 Golden City

8 Leeton

9 Thomas Jefferson Independent

10 Novinger

Class 2

1 Lakeland

2 Crane

3 Campbell

4 Mid-Buchanan

5 Oran

8 NE Cairo

7 Westran

6 Bishop LeBlond

9 Smithton

10 Gallatin

Class 3

1 Hartville

2 Greenwood

3 Monroe City

4 Thayer

5 Summit Christian Academy

6 Christian (O'Fallon)

7 Strafford

8 Skyline

9 Lafayette County

10 Iberia

Others receiving votes: Charleston, Linn

Class 4

1 Vashon

2 Central (New Madrid County)

3 MICDS

4 East Newton

5 Center

6 Miller Career Academy

7 St. Michael the Archangel

8 Blair Oaks

9 Hollister

10 Father Tolton

Class 5

1 Cardinal Ritter

2 DeSmet

3 St. Dominic

4 Platte County

5 University City

6 Logan Rogersville

7 Warrensburg

8 Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)

9 Mexico

10 Webb City

Class 6

1 Chaminade

2 Kickapoo

3 Staley

4 Nixa

5 CBC

6 Park Hill

7 Pattonville

8 Webster Groves

9 Liberty

10 Ft. Zumwalt North