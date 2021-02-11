Springfield will host Show-Me Showdown I and II

Even though the Missouri State High School Activities Association said that with the pandemic the Show-Me Showdown I and II could change anytime, right now what we know is that Springfield will be the host once again for the 2021 championships.

As of right now, JQH Arena and Hammons Student Center will be the site of the boy’s and girl’s championship games.

Class 1, 2 and 3 will be held on March 11-13 while Class 4, 5 and 6 will take place on March 18-20.

This will be the 95th year for the boy’s championship games and 49th year for the girl’s championship.

Tournament action will begin on March 11 with Class 1 boys semifinals at 1 and 3 p.m. Meanwhile, at 5 and 7 p.m., girls semifinal action in Class 2 will conclude the night.

On Friday, March 12, Class 1 boys action will heat up with the boys semifinal at 10 a.m. at JQH Arena. The Class 2 boys third place game will also take place at Hammons Center at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, at 12 noon, the other Class 1 semifinal game for the boys will be held at JQH Arena while the girls Class 2 third place game will take place at the Hammons Center.

At 2 p.m., the Class 2 boys championship game will be held at JQH Arena with the first of two Class 3 boys semifinal games at the Hammons Center at 2.

The Class 2 girls championship game will follow the Class 2 boys title game at 4 p.m. at JQH Arena with the Class 3 boys second semifinal game at the Hammons Center at 4.

At 6 p.m., the Class 1 girls semifinal game will be held at the JQH Arena with the first of two Class 3 girls semifinal games at the Hammons Center at 6. Meanwhile, at 8 p.m, the second Class 1 girls semifinal game will be held at JQH Arena with the Class 3 girls semifinal game being held at the Hammons Center at 8.

A full slate of games will also highlight Saturday’s play.

The schedule is as follows: 10 a.m., Class 1 boys third place at Hammons; 10 a.m., Class 3 boys third place at JQH Arena; 12 noon, Class 1 girls third place at Hammons; 12 noon, Class 3 girls third place at JQH Arena; 2 p.m., Class 1 boys championship, JQH Arena; 4 p.m., Class 1 girls championship, JQH Arena; 6 p.m., Class 3 boys championship at JQH Arena; 8 p.m., Class 3 girls championship at JQH Arena.

In Show-Me Showdown II, tournament action will begin on Thursday, March 18 with four games.

The Class 5 boys semifinal games will be held at 1 and 3 p.m., followed by the Class 5 girls semifinal games at 5 and 7 p.m.

On Friday, March 19, 12 games will take place at both the JQH Arena and Hammons Center.

At 10 a.m., the Class 4 boys semifinal game will be held at JQH Arena while the Class 5 boys third place game will take place at 10 at the Hammons Center.

At 12 noon, the second Class 4 boys game will be held at JQH Arena with the Class 5 girls third place game at the Hammons.

Tournament action will continue with the Class 5 boys championship game at 2 p.m. at JQH Arena, followed by the Class 6 boys semifinal game at 2 at the Hammons, Class 5 girls championship game at JQH Arena at 4 p.m., Class 6 boys semifinal game at 4 p.m. at the Hammons, Class 4 girls semifinal at 6 p.m. at JQH Arena, Class 6 girls semifinal at the Hammons at 6, Class 4 girls semifinal at JQH Arena at 8 p.m. and Class 6 girls semifinal at the Hammons at 8.

Saturday’s schedule is as follows: 10 a.m., Class 4 boys third place at Hammons; 10 a.m.; Class 6 boys third place at JQH Arena; 12 noon, Class 4 girls third place at Hammons; 12 noon, Class 6 girls third place at JQH Arena; 2 p.m., Class 4 boys championship at JQH Arena; 4 p.m. Class 4 girls championship at JQH Arena; 6 p.m., Class 6 boys championship at JQH Arena; 8 p.m., Class 6 girls championship at JQH Arena.