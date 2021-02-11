Area teams know districts is not far away, gear up for the home stretch

With the district tournament only two weeks away for Class 1-2 and three weeks for Class 4 in basketball, these next two weeks will tell where teams stands in the upcoming district tournaments.

With Class 1 finishing up its season next week and Class 4 the following week, coaches are scrambling to move up the ladder for a higher seed.

As far as where teams currently stand in their districts, the Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team post the best record among the four teams at 17-2. Southern Boone, who Boonville has beaten twice this season, has a record of 10-3, followed by California at 10-5 and Fulton at 6-10.

The Lady Pirates will play California in a make-up game on February 25 but also have a home game against Fulton on February 15 and a road game at Southern Boone on February 19.

Barring any upsets along the way, Boonville will probably be the No. 1 seed in the tournament with SBC and California fighting it out for the No. 2 seed.

As for the Boonville Pirates basketball team, they will have a little tougher district with the likes of Fulton and Father Tolton.

As it stands right now, Fulton is 13-2 on the season with Boonville at 12-6, Father Tolton at 9-6, Southern Boone at 10-9 and California at 5-13.

The Pirates have already beaten SBC twice this season but will face the Eagles for a third time on February 19. Boonville will also host Fulton on February 15 in what could possibly determine the No. 1 seed in the district.

The way it looks right now, Fulton or Boonville will likely be the top seed in the tournament depending on the February 15 game.

Keep in mind that the higher seeded team will host throughout the district tournament.

In the Class 1 District 9 Tournament at Otterville, the Lady Eagles post the best record to date at 18-2 with Leeton currently at 16-4, Bunceton with Prairie Home 14-5, Pilot Grove 12-7, Northwest of Hughesville 9-11, Sacred Heart 1-12 and La Monte 1-17.

Otterville girls and Leeton will more than likely get the No. 1 and 2 seeds in the tournament, followed by Bunceton, Pilot Grove, Northwest, Sacred Heart and La Monte.

In the Class 1 District 9 Tournament for the boys, Leeton currently boast the best record at 16-4 with Northwest of Hughesville at 14-5, Otterville at 10-9, Pilot Grove at 9-11, Prairie Home with Bunceton at 7-10, La Monte at 3-15 and Calhoun at 0-6.

If the tournament started tomorrow, Leeton would more than likely draw the No. 1 seed with Northwest as the No. 2 seed. Otterville and Pilot Grove will fight it out for the No. 3 seed, followed by Prairie Home with Bunceton, La Monte and Calhoun.

In the Class 2 District 7 Tournament for the girls, Glasgow and Salisbury are neck and neck going into the final week of the season next week at 13-7 and 12-4, respectively.

Harrisburg girls are currently 9-12 on the season, followed by New Franklin and Marceline each at 7-12, Slater at 4-15 and Westran at 2-17.

In head to head meeting, Salisbury beat Glasgow 57-24 back on February 4 in Salisbury.

The No. 3 seed will more than likely fall to Harrisburg, with New Franklin and Marceline battling it out for the 4 seed, followed by Slater and then Westran.

As for the Class 2 District 7 Tournament for the boys, Slater and Westran are currently tied with the best record in the district at 16-3. However, don’t count out Harrisburg at 14-6 or Salisbury at 13-2. New Franklin, Glasgow and Marceline have some work to do to move up the ladder before districts. Of the three teams, New Franklin has the best record at 9-5 with Marceline at 7-12 and Glasgow at 4-13.

Switching to wrestling, the Boonville Pirates wrestling team will compete in the Class 2 District 7 Tournament on Saturday in Chillicothe.

Making up the field of teams in the district include: Boonville, Chillicothe, Kirksville, Marshall, Moberly, Oak Grove and Odessa.

Only the top four wrestlers in each weight bracket will advance to the sectional round of the state tournament on February 27 at Excelsior Springs High School. From there the top three wrestlers will move on to the state tournament on March 9-12 in Independence.