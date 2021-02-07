Wiser signs football letter of intent with Missouri S&T

Boonville senior Andrew Wiser knew from the get go that Missouri S&T is where he wanted to play football for the next four years.

But that’s not the only reason Wiser chose Missouri S&T. He said his first reason was for the academics.

“My plan is to major in civil engineering, and Missouri S&T is the top engineering school in the state,” Wiser said. “After visiting the campus and talking to the football coaches and recruiters, it was the easiest and best decision for me to make to further my academic and football career. I love the campus and the atmosphere at MO S&T.”

While earning all-conference and all-district at running back this past season for Boonville, Wiser was also selected academic all-state two years running.

On the football field, Wiser led the Pirates in rushing and touchdowns with 128 carries for 846 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had two catches for 9 yards. Meanwhile, on defense, Wiser had a total of 15 tackles with two tackles for loss, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Boonville Pirates football coach Greg Hough said Wiser is a true student athlete.

“Andrew is 4.0 in the classroom, he was all-conference at running back and he was our team captain this year,” Hough said. “I thought Andrew great as the season moved forward. We adapted in some of the things that we were doing and Andrew really flourished in that. Andrew is going to be successful because of how smart he is and what he puts into his studies. But he has a passion for football and competing and that’s why when you get a MO S&T education, you can still continue your passion playing football and that’s why it was the perfect fit.”

Of course Wiser knows there is still a lot of work to do. He said in order to compete at the next level, he will need to focus on strength and overall health.

“I have had a few injuries in my career that have made it even more challenging,” Wiser said. “I plan to take it day by day and do my best to work at that next level of competition.”

With looks mostly from MO S&T, Benedictine College and Central Methodist, Wiser said his short-term goals at MO S&T are to connect with his team and continue to improve himself physically and mentally. He said he will work hard everyday to grow more as a player and teammate.

As far as his long-term goals, Wiser said his plans are to graduate with a civil engineering degree as well as continuing to play the short that he loves.

“I hope to make some lifelong friends as I continue in a career that I enjoy,” Wiser said.

On looking back at the last four years playing football at BHS, Wiser said high school football has been the highlight of his career. He said he has enjoyed the brotherhood with his football family.

“The coaches have made football like a family for me the past few years,” Wiser said. “It gave me motivation to work hard every chance I have to better myself. As a team highlight, it has been preparing ourselves to be better every chance we got. Having a winning record the last two years and winning our first district game this year was definitely a highlight for our team. The Blair Oaks loss was tough for the second round of districts but I was pleased with my performance when I found out afterwards that I was the only running back this year rushing over 100 yards against the state champion team. Next year at MO S&T my roommate will be a guy from Blair Oaks that I met through football. I’m hoping my football experience at college will be similar to that so I can have another football family.”

Wiser said he will miss the coaches and football teammates that he has had at Boonville for the past four years. Wiser added that he will also miss playing the game with friends he has known since kindergarten, all the family, and friends cheering them along.

Wiser will also remember his best game in a Pirate uniform. He said his best game, as well as the team’s best game, was the playoff game this past season against California.

“We had been defeated by them earlier in the season at our Homecoming game,” Wiser said. “At half we were losing, but we made a great comeback that I will always remember.”

As for the biggest influence on Wiser playing football, he said Coach Hough has taught him to be a great leader on and off the field.

“Coach Hough has made the biggest impact on my career as a player,” Wiser said.