Pirates capture championship in Southern Boone Tournament, beat Battle 65-59

The Boonville Pirates basketball team knew they had to have several things go right in order to beat Class 6 Battle Saturday in the championship game in the Southern Boone Tournament.

As it turned out for the Pirates, they had a lot of things go right while avenging last year’s loss to the Spartans for a 65-59 victory.

Boonville Pirates basketball coach Mark Anderson said this was a big win for the program.

So much so that Boonville has now won three in row to improve to 12-6 on the season.

“I thought we controlled the game from the beginning and kind of kept them at arm’s length,” Anderson said. “Every time they made a run at us, I thought we had a response for it. I was really proud of our effort and just proud of how hard we play. I also thought one of the key was that we just went right after them. I felt like we got some points inside early and attacked them in transition. However, the key was defense. We guarded probably the best we have all season and drew quite a few charging fouls.”

But even then it wasn’t easy as the Pirates led Battle 16-10 after first period’s end even though at one point the lead was 9-2 in favor of Boonville at the 4:05 mark.

The Pirates also outscored Battle 12-9 in the second quarter to lead 28-19 at the half.

However with only 21 points total scored in the second period, Boonville scored seven of its 12 in the final three minutes and 16 seconds. As for Battle, they had the lead down to three at 18-15 with 5:19 left but managed only four points for the rest of the half.

The third quarter was a draw with Boonville and Battle putting up 17 points each. Junior D.J. Wesolak and senior Charlie Bronakowski also had a big quarter in the third for Boonville while combining for 14 of the team’s 17 points. Bronakowski led the team with eight in the period while West finished with six. Junior Luke Green had three.

Needless to say, the Pirates had withstood everything Battle had to throw at them in the third while leading by nine at 45-36.

However, that all changed in the final period as Battle cut the lead to seven at 49-42 with 5:43 left and had it down to six at 58-52 after a three by James Lee with 1:55 remaining.

But prior to cutting the lead to six, the Spartans also showed kinks in their armor by letting Boonville senior Kayle Rice score six points quick points off the bench in the final period. Left virtually alone underneath the basket for some easy points, Rice was able to give the Pirates back the momentum.

Wesolak also scored on several basket at close range in the fourth. However, no basket was probably bigger than the three by Wesolak with 2:37 left to put Boonville on top by 12 at 58-46.

Battle went on to outscore Boonville 23-20 in the final period but never got any closer than six points. The Pirates, meanwhile, closed out the game late by outscoring the Spartans 7-4 in the final minute and 47 seconds.

Wesolak led all scorers for Boonville with 23 points along with five rebounds, two assists and one steal. Bronakowski finished the game with 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists while Lane West added six points, eight rebounds and four assists, Kayle Rice six points, two rebounds and two assists, Luke Green three points, four rebounds and one steal, Jackson Johns two points, three rebounds and three assists and DaWan Lomax with one rebound and one assist.

For Battle, Cachao Gianquinto had 23 and James Lee 18.